Does Cruz Azul want to sign Douglas Costa? What is known so far of the alleged interest

In the last few hours, Douglas Costa began to relate to Cruz Azul, after the Brazilian star terminated his contract with Gremio. Information from Brazil.

a few 11 days after the registration of passes closes and lack of incorporation two more reinforcements in the Juan Reynoso squad, Stove football in Cruz Azul is on fire, because from any part of the world names have sounded that are related to the cement equipment, but the last of them, without a doubt, rocked social media.

And it is that in the last hours the version began to circulate through social networks that The Machine would be interested in signing the bomb signing of the entire MX League, when seeking to acquire the services of Brazilian star Douglas Costa in this pass market, after not being able to finalize the transfer of Cristian Pavón.

It was the journalist from ‘rádio grenal’, Bruno Soares, who reported through his account Twitter the alleged interest of Cruz Azul to sign Douglas Costa, and immediately said version began to spread throughout the social network causing a stir among the cement hobby who is anxious to meet her promised reinforcements as soon as possible.

“The player has a proposal from the Los Angeles Galaxy, but there is also interest from Cruz Azul of Mexico and from a Brazilian club”, the journalist wrote, after it became known that the Brazilian international and figure in teams such as Juventus and Bayer Munich decided terminate his contract with the Brazilian Guild.

Is it possible the arrival of Douglas Costa to Cruz Azul?

It should be noted that, initially, Douglas Costa’s economic situation makes his arrival at Cruz Azul look almost impossible, since, according to information from Futbol Total, the World Cup with the Brazilian National Team perceived a salary that would be around 2 million dollars with Gremio, although it is speculated that this amount was only the part that the Brazilians paid and the remaining amount would have been borne by Juventus.

And it is important to remember that the 31-year-old winger has a valid contract with the Italian team until 2023, so the cement board would have to negotiate directly with Juve if they wanted to sign him, although it is a fact that the squad of Turin does not have it contemplated in its campus.

On the other hand, Vamos Azul was able to know that so far, from Brazil there was no further information on this supposed interest by Blue Cross by Douglas Costa, so that version would only have gained strength on social networks due to the reaction of cement fans.

Finally, it should also be noted that at the time, the celestial directive would have refused to pay him the same quantity of 2 million dollars to his scorer Jonathan Rodríguez, because it transpired that It was the figure that ‘Cabecita’ asked for to agree to sign his contract renewal in La Noria, so he finally chose to go to Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that, in itself, He was already the highest paid footballer in La Maquina.