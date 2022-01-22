Do you bring the bug? 10 miniseries to marathon in isolation 😷 🎬

Here we share a selection of 10 great miniseries to binge that you can enjoy from start to finish in a single day.

Get the popcorn ready! With the cold, the omicron variant and the closure of several cultural centers in the capital, staying at home can be a perfect plan to spend the weekend. If you are looking to end boredom, here we share 10 binge-watching miniseries that you can do in a single day.

10 miniseries to binge at ease

Who doesn’t want to lie on the couch with the tiger blanket and taste some freshly made popcorn? Give yourself the pleasure of staying at home while enjoying incredible stories in miniseries; because you asked for it, in this list you will find options of all genres and for all audiences. Time to marathon!

one. Unorthodox (unorthodox)

This series introduces us to Deborah Felman, a Jewish woman from the Hasidic community in New York who decides to abandon her life to find her own way in Berlin. Her story, based on real events, masterfully reflects the submission of women to certain sexist traditions and radical religious groups.

Unorthodox It is divided into four episodes and features performances by Shira Haas, Amit Rahav and Jeff Wilbusch; Upon its release in 2020, the miniseries received eight Emmy nominations.

Where to see: Netflix

It will take time to see it: Just under 4 hours.

UNORTHODOX

Based on the best-selling memoir, the series revolves around a young woman as she flees an arranged marriage in Brooklyn and attempts to start a new life in Berlin… but that future is jeopardized when her past catches up to her. pic.twitter.com/8xhYnYVOid —Netflix (@netflix) March 27, 2020

two. The Queen’s Gambit (queen’s gambit)

It is one of the most popular American miniseries in recent years; The story follows Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan who struggles to become the best chess player in the world, while also battling her own addictions.

Released in 2020, The Queen’s Gambit It won eleven Emmy Awards, including recognition for best miniseries. It lasts 7 hours, but if you are thinking that it is too much for a single day, we warn you that you will not be able to pause it once you start it. Don’t wait any longer and set up your marathon next weekend!

Where to see: Netflix

It will take time to see it: About 7 hours.

3. Chernobyl

If historical dramas are your thing, Chernobyl It is a series that you have to know. As you might suspect from the title, the plot revolves around the nuclear disaster that occurred in April 1986; In addition to presenting the devastating scenario of northern Ukraine, this drama reflects the efforts to contain the tragedy and prevent the disaster from spreading to the rest of Europe.

After its launch in 2019, Chernobyl It received 19 Emmy nominations and won the award for best miniseries. Do you dare to know this powerful and heartbreaking story? There are 5 chapters that make up this production and you can see them in a row (if you dare) during a weekend.

Where to see: hbo max

It will take time to see it: About 6 hours.

Four. Loki

Here there is a place for all audiences and, therefore, we bring you a good option for children and adults. We talk about Loki, the Marvel Studios production that introduces us to Tom Hiddleston as God of Deceit; the story picks up on Loki from 2012 who is led to the Time Variation Authority to prevent a fracture in the sacred timeline.

This entertaining story, divided into six episodes, is a journey through apocalyptic scenarios and a wide range of possibilities for Marvel characters throughout the multiverse.

Where to see: Disney+

It will take time to see it: About 5 hours.

5. someone has to die

Are you tired of subtitles and want to enjoy a production in Spanish? We recommend you to see someone has to die. This Spanish-Mexican miniseries will take you to the Spain of the Franco regime; In this scenario, a young man returns from Mexico with his dancer friend and unleashes a storm within said conservative society.

The miniseries features the performances of Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez and Ester Expósito; with an extension of three chapters, someone has to die It is perfect for marathoning in a free time in the afternoon.

Where to see: Netflix

It will take time to see it: 2 ½ hours.

6. Mare of Easttown

Starring the talented Kate Winslet, this miniseries is the perfect combination of drama and mystery. The story follows Mare Sheehan, a detective investigating a local murder in Pennsylvania; While searching for the criminal behind the murder, the protagonist must overcome her personal problems.

Mare of Easttown has received critical acclaim since its release (in 2021). Although watching the series from start to finish will take you all day, it will certainly exceed all your expectations.

Where to see: hbo max

It will take time to see it: 7 hours.

7. Modern Love

Time to get romantic! Modern Love is a series that explores the different forms of love; from relationships with erotic overtones, to family, platonic and personal ties. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, this series features actors such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Andy Garcia.

Until now, the series has two seasons of eight episodes each; If you want to binge watch this series, we recommend watching one season per day to enjoy each of its stories.

Where to see: Amazon-Prime

It will take time to see it: 4 hours (per season).

8. WandaVision

Big fan of superheroes? So Wandavision has to be on your list yes or yes. This story introduces us to Wanda Maximoff and Vision three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Although they start living a dream reality, with each chapter it becomes more evident that something is not right.

In addition to showing us the course of some MCU characters, this series is a trip to the past and a tribute to the TV shows that have marked milestones in our culture.

Where to see: Disney+

It will take time to see it: Little more than 5 hours.

9. The time I give you

Another option in Spanish is this Netflix original series, starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes. The plot introduces us to Lina, a young woman who seeks to start her life from scratch to try to forget Nico, the love of her life; therefore, it is proposed to think about him one minute less each day.

Every episode of The time I give you (2021) is 11 minutes long, so you won’t need many hours to get to the end of the series.

Where to see: Netflix

It will take time to see it: Just under 2 hours.

10. The End of the F***ing World

One of the most popular series of 2017 is also an excellent option for binge-watching at home. This story presents us with the encounter between a boy who defines himself as a psychopath and a young woman who is looking for adventures. This black comedy is based on the graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman.

The series has two seasons of eight episodes each. Prepare a large pot of popcorn, because popping the entire series will take you about 5 hours.

Where to see: Netflix

It will take time to see it: 5 ½ hours.

There is no excuse to get bored! Choose your favorite of these miniseries to binge and spend an afternoon of popcorn and good stories.