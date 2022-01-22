Do we want to see Dafne Keen in the UCM?

The young Spanish-British actress Dafne Keen is in a great moment to reprise the role of Hugh Jackman in the UCM

In March 2019 the news broke with Disney’s purchase of Fox; Since then, rumors and speculations have not stopped emerging about how different franchises that previously belonged to the first, would end up being integrated into the complex superhero cinematographic universe of the second. Taking advantage of our Wolverine reading guide from last week, we have asked ourselves:

Is there room in UCM for Daphne Keen?

On July 20, 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feig confirmed among many other projects a reboot of the 4 fantastic which was in development, which left many fans speculating when mutants would finally enter the MCU.

Thing that we almost lived in the fifth episode of Wandavision of February 5, 2021 entitled: “In a very special episode…” Where we saw Evan Peters embody Pietro Maximoff, although later he played with the expectations of the viewer. Currently we still have no news that the mutants will land in the UCM in a short time and within this maelstrom of speculation there is a name that constantly resonates: Will he return? Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine?

The actor had already communicated on different occasions that his appearance in “Logan” of 2017 was his farewell to the character that had brought him to fame and although it is true that in a business of millionaire contracts everything is never closed, many of us have lost hope that the actor will return. So many mutant fans and fans of the actor have resigned themselves to the fact that the cycle has effectively been closed for him.

There are many names that the machinery of rumor mill has dressed Wolverine, prestigious actors such as Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Tom Hardy or Scott Caan among many others. And it is true that all of them could represent a great Logan, although it is also true that some of them are not exactly young enough to endure a very long-term project at UCM. This leaves another question in the air, should we look for an actor who was young to last many films or instead should they bet on the figure of the tough and mature man, who usually works so well in the original material?

There is no news or rumor that the incarnation of the character in the UCM is a girl and some of us think that this could be a success since different problems are solved when it comes to inheriting such an important role. Apart of this, it is Laura who currently occupies a position in the main team and not Logan.

It is true that the figure james-bond teaches us that within the same generation different actors can come to embody the same character without it being too serious a problem, but it is also true that the main problem will always be the comparison between them, a stigma from which not even the famous Bond escapes .

Choose your female version, that is to say Laura Kinney, removes the comparison for obvious reasons and if this were so, we would find an added possibility that some fans find as a great opportunity: the return of Dafne Keen to the mutant franchise.

Dafne Maria Keen Fernandez is a Spanish-British actress born in Madrid who has already played X-23 in the movie “Logan” at the age of 12 and that we have later been able to see in works such as “dark matter” or “Ana”.

His return should be treated as a kind of soft-reboot so that it does not offer inconsistencies with other characters that the film presents; let us remember that in the Fox universe she is the daughter of Wolverine, who met the typical characters of the franchise such as Cyclops, Jean Gray or Professor X many years before her birth, which would indicate that these characters are moderately older .

This soft-reboot would not be the first time it has been done in the UCM either, since everything indicates that it is the way to deal with the characters of Vincent D’Onofrio and of charlie cox, and somehow tie this new Wolverine sentimentally to Fox’s Wolverine.

In addition, apart from escaping from the aforementioned comparison with the Jackman version, Disney would have a version of Wolverine that is currently 17 years old. The age of the young actress allows her to face a long history of movies under the mantle of X and join the group of UCM characters recognized for their youth such as Kate Bishop, Miss Marvel, América Chávez or Wanda’s children.

Luckily, our Dafne apart from being a actress which has been nominated for many awards, also radiates a very special charisma and it’s a great athlete, skills that he amply demonstrated during his time on various Spanish programs with large audiences such as “El hormiguero” or “La Resistencia”. You can find these interviews on the well-known YouTube platform.

With all these advantages, many fans continue to wonder why we have not yet moved a hashtag so that Disney know that we want Dafne Keen enters the MCU through the big door and with sharp claws?