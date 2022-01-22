Do not open this email, it could be the Omicron virus

A computer virus is also called an omicron (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Now the computers could also “catch Omicron”since the circulation of a computer virus with the same nameso the alerts have been turned on for the entire population.

With the new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus Citizens have tried to stay informed to protect their health, but cybercriminals are taking advantage of it to infect computers with ómicron malware.

Through an email disguised as urgent or vital information about the COVID-19 variant, hackers want victims to download an attachment named “OmicronStats.exe” with malicious content.

“Since this malware is embedded in a document designed to be opened by the victim, we have concluded that email is the infection vector for this variant”, points out FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s cybersecurity organization, which found that said file is a variant of Redline Stealer malware.

Cybercriminals always take advantage of people’s ignorance (Photo: Pixabay)

“RedLine Stealer takes advantage of the current COVID crisis and that trend is expected to continue. While not designed to have a catastrophic effect on the compromised machine, the information it steals can be used for malicious actions by the same cybercriminal or sold to another threat actor for future activities.

The first reports of this malware date back to March 2020, from then on it grew exponentially becoming one of the most popular information thievessold on underground digital markets.

Coincidentally, the emergence of malware coincided when COVID-19 infections began to increase throughout the world, so it is possible that since its creation its developers will use the name of the virus as a decoyanticipating that people would be aware of the information on the new disease.

This strategy would be replicated during the resurgence of the omicron variant that has caused uncertainty throughout the world, using its decoy name to attract clicks from people.

The omicron variant has affected the whole world (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

It should be noted that the malware they are sending out recently includes some changes and improvements that make it more dangerous than its predecessor. For now, the victims of the variant are concentrated in 12 countries, and according to FortiGuard Labs, it is a generalized attack and not only directed at specific companies or people, which means that anyone can be a potential victim.

The theft of sensitive data, known as phishing focuses on gaining the trust of Internet users to “force” them to give up extremely important personal information such as access to social networks, passwords or data to bank accounts, without realizing that they are being victims of a cyber robbery. Only until they see your empty bank accounts or a message from doxing (blackmail with stolen information on the web), is that they realize their mistake; however, it is already too late.

The strategy of a cybercriminal for an Internet user to provide their information through the phishing is very simple: in the case of an email, it is only necessary for the criminal to send an email pretending to be, for example, the bank, ensuring that it is necessary to click on an attached link and enter the access data to your virtual user so as not to suffer major legal consequences.

In the event that the person accesses, first to click and second to enter their virtual account on a page perfectly recreated and very similar to the original, the crime will be consummated. The hackers will have obtained the information first hand (the owner of it) and will be fully willing to do with it whatever they like.

