Denzel Washington: “I’m still learning as a film director”

While preparing to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story that opens on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he took a “master class.”

The class consisted of starring in a film directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“The tragedy of Macbeth”), which opens on the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile.

As an actor Washington has some 60 films to his credit, plus two Oscars, and at 66 years old he is universally considered one of the greats of all time. As a director, he has just finished his fourth feature film.

“I don’t call myself a director,” he said matter-of-factly in an interview last week. “I’m still learning.”

Before “A Journal for Jordan”, based on the book by the former editor of the New York Times Dana Canedy on her fiancé, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons he left behind for his son, the most recent film Washington directed was “Fences.” The 2016 film version of August Wilson’s play starred Washington himself and Viola Davis, who won an Oscar.

Washington also directed himself in his other two feature films: 2007’s “The Great Debaters” and 2002’s “Antwone Fisher.” But he says who prefers to stay off screen when at the helm

“I’d rather not be in the movies,” he said. “At first, it had to do with me being able to raise the money to make them. With `Fences’ we had a huge success on stage, so that translated into film. But I rather enjoy being behind the scenes.”

Aside from his recent collaboration with Coen, whom he calls “one of the best directors,” Washington said he sought input from other filmmakers he admires.

“I had a wonderful day with Paul Thomas Anderson about a month ago to see how he works,” he said. “And with Steve McQueen I’ve been talking a little bit. I’m learning how to do it, so I’m interested in learning from the best. So, I’ve been talking to the best.”

Source: EFE