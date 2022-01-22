‘CR7 is faster, more physical, more technical, more handsome and better than Messi’

Kylian Mbappe He has never hidden his great admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, even before fame reached him and had the Portuguese as a reference to reach the top of world football.

10 years ago Mbappe He was a common boy whose anonymity still allowed him to have a private Facebook profile where he published photos and posts that have now been leaked by users of the social network.

A supposed profile of the attacker of the PSG shows a “Kylian Robinho Gaucho”with a relaxed profile photo and another with Cristiano on the cover and highlighting that ‘he worked for Real Madrid’, in addition to posting that CR7 He was a better player and more handsome than Lionel Messi.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is faster, more physical, more technical, more handsome, simply better than Lionel Messi”, a fact that generated some controversy but also laughter”, Mbappé would have published in September 2011, when he was 12 years old and was still far away. his professional debut.

The Frenchman is called to be one of the best players in the world and for now he has already managed to win the World Cup, something that neither Cristiano nor Messi have achieved.

