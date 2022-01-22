“Could you let us know if it’s important?”: Elon Musk offers to send Starlink antennas to Tonga after the tsunami

The natural disaster significantly affected the infrastructure of the oceanic country and the only submarine cable intended for telecommunication services.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his willingness to help the people of Tonga to regain internet access through its Starlink project, following the devastating consequences of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano eruption.

The eruption, which began last Friday, caused a tsunami, whose waves hit the island, destroying buildings, producing floods and, in addition, the streets were covered with ash. The natural disaster significantly affected the infrastructure of the oceanic country and the single submarine cable earmarked for telecommunications services, Reuters reported.

The South African billionaire reacted to a post on Twitter indicating that Tonga would take a month to restore wired internet service in the territory.

“Could the people of Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send Starlink antennas?”, tweeted this Wednesday Musk.

Starlink’s project consists of creating a satellite constellation, which has been constantly expanded with the aim of offering low-cost broadband Internet to allow thousands of people to access cyberspace from virtually anywhere on the planet.