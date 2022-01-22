Claudio Rissi: “I am a guy with a lot of prejudices and enormous shyness”

Since its debut, the stories and images of the fringe They made the series created by Sebastián Ortega and developed together with Israel Caetano one of the most watched in our country, as well as one of the Argentine productions that achieved greater recognition in the competitive international market. Raw fiction of reality, the proposal effectively navigates the waters of drama, violence, the grotesque and tenderness, supported by a cast of actors and actresses capable of embodying complex characters, and articulating them in the choral story of life (and death) inside a jail.

As the protagonist of the saga, Claudio Rissi knew how to endow Mario Borges, the famous “capanga” of the prisoners, with a masterly grace. “I believe that conflict is a fuel for living. That keeps Borges in tension, but he is unaware of that”, reflects the actor who, after a forty-year career in film, television and theater, achieved through the fringe one of his consecrating interpretations.

“Borges gets into those troubles knowingly, but they generate the contradictions of not having a minute of peace. That’s what humanizes the character. He is a traveler in the world of tension and in that underworld of crime in which, as he has already stated in other seasons, he is by choice. That provokes consequences but he cannot avoid them, it seems that it was his destiny: his goal is to go towards the flames of hell”.

The fourth season of the series is especially recharged, since it takes up the climax of the end of the first installment, having mediated the fringe 2 and 3 as prequels to that initial story. Now, the gang of the Borges brothers crosses paths with their archenemy, former policeman Miguel Palacios, alias Pastor Peña (played by Juan Minujín), although this time in another prison, Puente Viejo. New characters like Galván (Rodolfo Ranni), Coco (Luis Luque) and Bardo (Ariel Staltari) join the fiction in an atmosphere that seems even more oppressive.

“He has a particularly strong energy charge this season. We have to redouble the bet to continue generating that tension that the story has, and I think that the books, the production and the direction have gone to great lengths, ”says Rissi. “Conflicts overwhelm Borges and there are more and more, many fronts are opened. Before there was only one goal: Mario had an enemy. Now there are many.”

Together with his brother Diosito, the character played by Nicolás Furtado, this ruthless and at the same time folksy “capo” became one of the crucial protagonists and most followed by the public. “There is at least one thing that constantly worries Mario and that is the love for his family. He is a loving man as he can, as he was raised, to blows, to blows. He loves Diosito, his Gladys, and he loves in his own way. I don’t think he’s the incarnation of evil, but he would be a very linear character and what he does wouldn’t cause conflicts… I think that’s precisely one of the reasons why people love these characters so much. It would be very predictable if he just got angry, yelled and exuded anger. But no, Mario is in a lot of pain”.

In that sense, the fringe it complies with an axiom of mass entertainment: that of inviting the public with memorable villains, making room for the eternal fascination caused by the misguided. “(Jack) Nicholson’s Joker is loved, Danny DeVito’s Penguin is loved, the series were also loved, taking Batman as a reference for the villains and the hero. There was even a spin off such as the Joker movie. What about the people who connect with that? I do not know. Sometimes I associate it with a very strange place in human behavior. Let’s think: you go north along General Paz and from the opposite hand there is a clash: why do people start looking if there is blood and it doesn’t help? It is not that he stops to do something, but to watch. How do you explain it? Out there the analogy seems silly, but it is a way of trying to understand why evil is so accepted. The villains are not a model of anything, but they are references for many. It is very rare”, reflects Rissi.

From an aesthetic point of view, this Underground production that started in 2016 as a co-production with Public TV is part of a tradition that could well be read as a category in itself: that of the marginal genre. Beside squatters, tumberos or from the cinema, the iconic Pizza, beer, faso (these last two also with the seal of Caetano) this other sinister story shares codes that are as recognizable as they are attractive to the audience. “It is what is allowing the story to become more stark, that is why we redoubled the bet. We enter an underworld that seems to contain all the miseries together, and from there we can talk about the misery of society and what is happening to us. But since it is usually filtered through comedy or marginality, there is something of ‘this does not happen to me, I am not this’ when watching it. When in reality, we are all part of what is happening. These are artistic manifestations that allow things to be shown. In the fringe, particularly, not only talk about corruption inside the prison but also about a segment of the high rank that surrounds the miserable business of the prison “.

Although he recognizes his role as Borges as the work that gave him the most popularity, Rissi says that “the best role is always the one that is yet to come.” That does not take away everything that the actor could display in this task. “I have really enjoyed doing all the evil that Borges did and all the occurrences that we have shared with Gerardo Romano, Nicolás Furtado or with the directors Alejandro Ciancio and Mariano Ardanáz. And that was freed for me by Luis Ortega: he freed a part of me, he took the filters out of me. As much as I am an actor, I am a guy with many prejudices and enormous shyness. I have many fears and insecurities as to whether I am on the right path or not. One has to choose a path to start approaching a role. And Luis took the filters out of me, and that was reaching the nonchalance: the nonchalance of not prejudging any action. Try it first and see later if it works, if you have to soften it, limit it. That was Luis, the one who opened the door for me to go play”. «

The fringe 4. Direction: Alejandro Ciancio and Mariano Ardanaz. Cast: Claudio Rissi, Juan Minujín, Nicolás Furtado, Martina Gusmán and Gerardo Romano. Available on Netflix.