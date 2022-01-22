City. Banorte analyzes buying Banamex, reveals its CEO

CEO of Banorte Financial Group, Marcos Ramírez, said this Thursday that the firm A process of analysis has begun on a possible purchase of Banamex.

“We are starting an analysis of this opportunity, and if we find that a possible transaction adds value to shareholders, we would submit it for their consideration, and at the time we would make it public knowledge, “said the manager at a press conference.

At the end of 2021, Banorte Financial Group reported profits of 35 thousand 48 million pesos in 2021, 15% above what was reported in 2020.

According to its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2021, the group highlighted that its current total credit portfolio totaled 820 thousand 833 million pesos, a growth of 2% in its annual comparison.

In the consumer credit segment, reported a total of 322 thousand 334 million pesos, an increase of 6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The firm reported a capitalization ratio of 24.7% at the end of 2021, from 20.2% registered the previous year, thus remaining one of the best capitalized financial institutions in Mexico.

“We are the strong and solid financial group that Mexicans need. We will continue working to offer the best benefits to families and companies in the country, as well as to our collaborators and investors”, said the Chairman of Banorte’s Board of Directors, Carlos Hank González.

Various analysts have placed Grupo Financiero Banorte as the firm with the best chance of acquiring Banamex, whose sale process will start in the spring, according to the global director of its parent company, the US giant Citi.

Banorte reported that in 2021 it paid a total of 23 thousand 840 million pesos in taxes, which corresponds to an effective rate of 24.1%.

Meanwhile, during the last 8 years, from 2014 to 2021, they paid a total of 165,621 million pesos in taxes.

