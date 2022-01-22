Chris Pratt sees increasingly difficult for Hollywood to bet on something new | The USA Newspaper

The Angels, (EFE News).- Chris Pratt has stopped fighting dinosaurs from “Jurassic World” and fighting alongside Marvel superheroes to fight aliens in “The War of Tomorrow”, a blockbuster that caught the actor’s attention because it was a completely original story.

“Sometimes people write to me on social networks and say ‘why does everything have to be a sequel or based on a comic, why can’t we have something original?’ And this tape isn’t based on a toy brand or something like that, it’s completely new,” Pratt explained in an interview with Efe.

In “Tomorrow’s War,” which opens on Amazon this Friday, Pratt plays a high school teacher named Dan who enlists in the Army to travel to the future to the year 2051, when Earth is being invaded by a group of aliens. that the population cannot eradicate.

Dan is reunited with his father James (JK Simmons) and a military scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) with the goal of rewriting the fate of humanity.

The film, which combines the war genre with science fiction, was one of the great bets of the Paramount studios. Although, after several delays due to the pandemic, they sold the rights to Amazon for an estimated amount of 200 million dollars (about 168 million euros at current exchange rates), numbers that currently only handle sagas such as Fast & Furious or Star Wars. .

“It’s a big budget movie. Original films are usually made on a lower budget because building an audience takes time and studios aren’t comfortable with those magnitudes,” Pratt said.

The actor knows well how Hollywood has worked in recent years: he is one of the main faces of two of the most profitable film franchises, Universal’s Jurassic World and Disney’s Marvel.

“The studies work with an algorithm that determines what the best return on investment will be and that is based on the scope. You can make a movie based on a well-known brand, which already automatically has an audience,” he reasoned.

For this reason, he decided that the best opportunity to debut as a producer (in addition to being the protagonist) was to present something new to the public.

A VISUAL SHOW WITH A LOT OF HEART

The novelty was not the only thing that convinced Pratt to join a film that he describes as a “visual spectacle” with a lot of “heart and humor.”

Pratt, who already demonstrated his comedic gifts on “Parks and Recreation,” has surrounded himself with a comedy-hardened cast like Sam Richardson (“Veep”), Mary Lynn Rajskub (“Mr Show’s”) and Mike Mitchell (“ The Birthday Boys”).

The actor also incorporated elements that made the script written by Zach Dean closer, such as the protagonist’s relationship with his father and daughter, the main reason why he embarks on the mission.

And to the comic and dramatic aspects is added the action.

Pratt and the director of “Tomorrow’s War”, Chris McKay (“Batman: The LEGO Movie”), rejected the use of chroma key and decided to shoot in real locations such as oil platforms or glaciers in Iceland, where they even installed a crane to record fight scenes.

“We are proud of the result and we want people to see it,” said the actor.

“I HAVE BEEN PROGRESSING LITTLE BY LITTLE WITH A CAREER OF 20 YEARS”

After the premiere of this commitment to science fiction, Pratt is preparing for a 2022 in which he will return to the multimillion-dollar sagas with “Jurassic World 3” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although he is determined to continue adding projects in his facet of producer.

“I’ve had the advantage of inching my way through a twenty-year career and in doing so I’ve seen a lot of people come to the top and how it affected them, positively and negatively,” he explained.

“That’s why I made up my mind that when I had a high position, I wouldn’t let anyone have a bad attitude. Because the garbage falls down the hill; if the one above is an idiot, it makes everyone treat each other like that. And it is very unpleasant to spend five or six months in a production where everyone has a miserable attitude, “he concluded.