Chris Hemsworth thought his absence from Civil War was because he had been cut from the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth has confessed that he had a bit of a rough time during the time of Captain America: Civil War. If you remember correctly, in that feature film the God of Thunder did not appear because he was taking care of other matters, and therefore that means that Hemsworth was expendable in said film and it was not necessary for him to be informed of absolutely nothing about Civil War. For his part, the actor was preparing to Thor: Ragnarök, a tape in which he was under the orders of Taika Waititi, who has obtained a lot of popularity in recent years and has become an Oscar-winning director and screenwriter. JoJoRabbit.

In a recent statement, Hemsworth has indicated how he found out what Civil War was, thinking at that moment that Marvel would no longer count on him and that, more elegantly, he was being fired because his character was no longer going to appear in any more MCU movies.

“I remember being at the Age of Ultron press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War,” recalls Hemsworth in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I was like, ‘What is Civil War?’, and I was like, ‘Are you doing a side project or something?’ And they were like, ‘Oh no, it’s Captain America, you know? The next movie is Civil War.’ I was like, ‘Wait…Iron Man is in that?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, but there’s not just Iron Man. There’s Vision (Paul Bettany). There’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland)…'”

That completely unsettled the actor who brings Thor to life, since he had always been one of the three leading members of the Avengers (since they were receiving independent feature films, each with their own trilogy, and they were the ones who would finally stand up to the Avengers). to Thanos united).

“ “They had this great idea of ​​having Thor on vacation, taking time out here in Australia, just wanting to do some regular stuff and hang out with everyday people.”

The God of Thunder could not be

It was quite impossible to have Thor or Hulk in a feature film like Civil War because both characters would have made the fight end a few seconds after starting, in addition to leaving behind an interesting string of corpses considering that both have superhuman strength and are practically indestructible. Therefore, It was illogical for Chris Hemsworth to participate in said project.





Rather, both actors were working with Waititi on that aforementioned Thor: Ragnarök, the comedy that has generated so much controversy in the Cinematic Universe due to the change of tone that the person in charge of What We Do in the Shadows used in the feature film. Fortunately, Hemsworth kept his role and is currently working with Natalie Portman. for Thor: Love and Thunder, which was recently delayed by Disney along with many other company films.

