China’s Yutu-2 rover finds sticky soil on the far side of the Moon

The rover found sticky soils that caused its tires to sink and a strange dark green gel-like material in some craters.

Yutu-2 It is a six-wheeled, 140-kilogram rover that is part of the Chinese space agency’s Chang’e 4 mission. Since January 2019, he has traveled the dark side of the Moon equipped with four scientific instruments that include a panoramic camera and an infrared vision system to identify gases and materials present in the atmosphere.

Three years after the start of his journey, a new study published in Science Robotics describes that the autonomous vehicle went through “earthy soil, gelatinous rocks and small craters» in the Von Kármán crater, a depression located in the lunar southern hemisphere that served as the site for the landing and exploration of Yutu-2.

According to Xinhua (the official news agency of the People’s Republic of China), the rover’s walk on the far side of the Moon revealed significant differences with respect to the terrain previously explored of our natural satellite by the Apollo missions:

Yutu-2’s travelogue claims that the rover “slipped and skidded”, an unmistakable sign of sticky ground which caused slight sinking of its tires, reducing its traction capacity.

By using its tires as an excavation device, Yutu-2 confirmed that the lunar regolith in the Von Kármán crater has a consistency more like that of sandy loam on Earth than well defined sand on which the Apollo missions landed.

The researchers in charge of the rover say that the regolith from this region has a much higher percentage of agglutinated, causing soil particles to stick together even as the 100-pound rover passes over them.

Exploring a two-meter crater on its eighth lunar day, Yutu-2 found dark green material. gel-like that caught the attention of scientists.

From the images captured by the rover, the Chinese space agency suggests that the shimmering material may be part of a impact molten rock or, an impact-generated glass-lined breach.

