Chelsea would be interested in signing Edson Álvarez

Edson Alvarez

He is one of the Mexicans of the moment. The midfielder established himself as one of the starters of the Ajax and also in the calls of the Aztec Selection. That is why from England they have reported interest from the Chelsea in making use of their services.

At another time, the ‘Machín’ sounded like a possible reinforcement of the Man Utd but the offer never materialized. Now, Edson could be one of the targets of the Chelsea from Thomas Tuchelcurrent champion of the Champions League.

Iceland goal | Edson Álvarez deflects a shot

Chelsea would look for Edson ´Álvarez

According to information from the British newspaper, Football Insider, Tuchel has pointed to Edson Alvarez as one of the reinforcements for the next season, to replace the departure of players like Anthony Rudiger, Andrew Christensen Y César Azpilicuetawho would leave the team.

In the case of Rudiger would be booked by him Real Madridwhile of Azpilicueta Y Christensen there is talk of an interest of the Barcelona. The culés would take it for the next season, as part of the restructuring that they are having with Xavi Hernandez.

The arrival of Edson Alvarez would make him one more Mexican in the premier league. The last Aztec soccer player to arrive in England is Santiago Munoz, who was signed by Newcastle United. The youth has not made his debut with the black and white team but it is expected that he will be able to do so soon.

Edson Alvarez numbers

In the 2021-2022 season, Edson Alvarez He has played 22 games, scoring two goals and one assist. In total there have been 84 games with six annotations and three assists. The Ajax is one of the teams that qualified directly and with perfect passage to the Round of 16 of the Champions Leaguewith the Mexican as one of the banners.

