Chávez Jr. attacked his father for threatening him with the annex: “You have to do a brain study”

Julio César Chávez Jr was annoyed by the lack of support that his father had shown him after his breakup, as he even threatened to return him to a rehabilitation clinic (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The social networks of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. they exploded again after one of his statements, where the 35-year-old boxer attacked his father and criticized him for not giving him the necessary support after breaking up with frida munoz, a woman with whom he has a divorce process initiated.

According to your words, The legend I would be pressuring him to get back with his ex-partner, to the point of threatening him with re-internment in a rehabilitation institution, in relation to the drug addiction problem that he presented months ago.

“(My dad tells me) go with her if we’re not going to put you in the clinic… That’s not how you fix a relationship”

Later, he delved into the reaction that Frida would have if they came back, because he argued that under pressure from his father he would look ridiculous.

“My wife is going to say, that fucking asshole, if his dad tells him that, he’s a stupid guy… That’s where all the disorder has come from,” said Chávez Jr. about the chaos in his personal life, since he has problems related to his family and even with money aspects.

(Photo: Instagram/@jcchavez115)

The Son of Legend stated that “Soldiers, cops, lawyers, they tell me to sue them, but I didn’t want to, I’m not interested in doing something against them… but the longer they keep me like this, the more money they’re going to steal. Money is the problem of everything”, he sentenced.

On the treatment received by patients in rehabilitation clinics, popularly known as annexes, the junior attacked the processes and criticized the way they treat addictions.

“If someone is messing around that we use things, it’s to go check and not lock up a guy and take away his phones for four months. Let them grab whatever it is and when he comes out and asks, tell him he’s crazy and put him back in “

“They say I bring a gun, I don’t bring it, but it does make me want to bring it for when the bastards (from the rehabilitation clinic) come to my house, by force I’m going to pull them back. I have my right. They are going to say that I threatened them, what I am saying is that if they want to hurt me, who comes first, them or me? Well, me”, reaffirmed the former world champion.

Julio César Chávez Jr had addiction problems in the past (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

As if this were not enough, he directly attacked his father and questioned his mental health, since his intention to commit him to an annex is such that he challenged him to undergo brain studies to discover who is the one who really has problems.

“With the permission of all Mexicans, we must do a study of the brain of all those who are there, and whoever goes wrong we intern. If he’s wrong again, because they’ve told me that… I don’t know, I’m not going to say anything. We do the studies and whoever goes wrong should be admitted”.

He later stated that Julio César Chávez appears to care about him; however, his actions and desire prove otherwise. “For the new generations to know, his people try to distract him with me, because he supposedly cares a lot about me, but if someone cares about you, they want the best for you. Instead of saying ‘I’m glad my son is better’, he is the only father in the world who does not want his son to be the best.

“He is a legend and I respect him, the respect that I have for him is true, I never used him at all, but I always admire him, but better by far, I adore my dad, but he shouldn’t talk to me about my family. No one loves him like I do, “said the boxer.

