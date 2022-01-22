Camila Cabello’s Trainer Shares Her Best Weight Loss Secret

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.



UP NEXT Yalitza Aparicio improves her silhouette in the style of Gaby Espino with this sport 01:14

Karol G elevates her urban look with an extravagant bag worth thousands of dollars 01:07

Amy Schumer speaks openly about the surgeries she underwent: “I feel good” 01:14

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: these would be the reasons for their divorce 01:14

Prince William reveals if he wants Kate Middleton to have more children 01:51

Jennifer Lopez prepared for her new movie with Maluma using this training 01:20

J Balvin conquers Paris Fashion Week wearing a skirt 01:17

Stefi Roitman showed her makeup and hairstyle session for her wedding 01:36

Best and worst dressed celebrities of the week: Valentina Ferrer copied Kate Middleton 01:32

Take a look at Villa Blu Jerusalema, Gianluca Vacchi’s luxurious mansion for his daughter 01:19

Wisin achieves his first TikTok dance and all thanks to his daughter Yelena 01:05

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme show how to wear denim this season 01:11

Georgina Rodríguez reveals secrets of her life with Cristiano Ronaldo: “At home we don’t talk about football” 01:45

Maluma becomes the new face of Versace and affirms that it is a “dream come true” 01:20

Children of celebrities who sweep social networks like their parents 01:31

Stefi Roitman pulls out her best bikini poses during her honeymoon 01:33

Jennifer Lopez took a tiny Kylie Jenner top and made it even sexier 01:16

Megan Fox Claims Machine Gun Kelly ‘Freed’ Her From Fashion Trauma 01:10

Boy or girl? Greecy Rendón talks about the sex of the baby she is expecting 01:14 Camila Cabello’s trainer shared a simple trick that helps you lose extra pounds.Jan 19, 2022 Read More

UP NEXT Yalitza Aparicio improves her silhouette in the style of Gaby Espino with this sport 01:14

Karol G elevates her urban look with an extravagant bag worth thousands of dollars 01:07

Amy Schumer speaks openly about the surgeries she underwent: “I feel good” 01:14

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet: these would be the reasons for their divorce 01:14

Prince William reveals if he wants Kate Middleton to have more children 01:51

Jennifer Lopez prepared for her new movie with Maluma using this training 01:20

J Balvin conquers Paris Fashion Week wearing a skirt 01:17

Stefi Roitman showed her makeup and hairstyle session for her wedding 01:36

Best and worst dressed celebrities of the week: Valentina Ferrer copied Kate Middleton 01:32

Take a look at Villa Blu Jerusalema, Gianluca Vacchi’s luxurious mansion for his daughter 01:19

Wisin achieves his first TikTok dance and all thanks to his daughter Yelena 01:05

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme show how to wear denim this season 01:11

Georgina Rodríguez reveals secrets of her life with Cristiano Ronaldo: “At home we don’t talk about football” 01:45

Maluma becomes the new face of Versace and affirms that it is a “dream come true” 01:20

Children of celebrities who sweep social networks like their parents 01:31

Stefi Roitman pulls out her best bikini poses during her honeymoon 01:33

Jennifer Lopez took a tiny Kylie Jenner top and made it even sexier 01:16

Megan Fox Claims Machine Gun Kelly ‘Freed’ Her From Fashion Trauma 01:10

Boy or girl? Greecy Rendón talks about the sex of the baby she is expecting 01:14