Camila Cabello makes a joke that only Mexicans understand- Uno TV

Camila Cabello made a joke on social networks that only Mexicans will understand. With a mischievous face and showing his great sense of humor, The singer posted on her Instagram account an image with a phrase widely used in Mexico.

Through her stories, the also actress of Cuban and Mexican origin shared with her followers a photograph in which she is seen wearing a black t-shirt with a print that shows a road sign which says “No ma#$ Way”, pretending that this is the name of an avenue.

Along with the image interpreter of “Havana” wrote:

“If you’re not Mexican you probably don’t get it lol.”

Camilo Cabello celebrates the joke by referring that “No ma#$ Way” Only Mexicans can understand it because the word “Way” is pronounced “güey”, so the phrase would be the classic Mexican expression: “No mam#$ güey!”.

The Mexican Academy of Language points out that The expression “No mom#$” it is a mexicanism typical of colloquial speech.

According to Dictionary of the usual Spanish in Mexico, from El Colegio de México, the lexical form “suck” It can be used for some of the following uses:

Suck the baby with the mouth of its mother’s milk. give suckling Suckling the female’s young. Acquiring a person from very early childhood a certain education, certain habits, certain qualities: suck the taste for music. not suckleDo not say or do reckless or absurd things.

“This is a colloquial expression that alternates with the phrase really, which is a euphemism for the previous expression. Both expressions are very common in Mexico. says the Academy.

Camila Cabello has always shown pride in her Mexican heritage, It should be remembered that last November, he boasted about his trip to Oaxaca to celebrate the Day of the Dead.