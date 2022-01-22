Bunbury in Mexico, cancel concert in Oaxaca

The Oaxaca de Juárez City Council decided to definitively cancel the concert that the Spanish singer Enrique Bunbury would offer, in the state capital, due to the increase in infections by Covid-19, which the state authorities have described as “explosive”.

In the opinion issued on January 19 of the current year, the municipal authorities indicate that it is inadmissible to grant permission to carry out the show, which was planned for February 5 at the Guelaguetza Auditorium.

They pointed out that the event did not have the necessary permits, in terms of emergency plans, to prevent risks due to earthquakes, accidents or incidents.

The City Council considered canceling the show due to the imminent risk of the spread of Covid-19: “The necessary security conditions do not exist,” the document specifies.

Since January 14, the City Council notified that the organizer, Citlali Rodríguez, did not have the necessary permits to carry out the event, which have to be processed before the City Council.

Meanwhile, through social networks, it transpired that the organizers are looking for a new venue for the concert to take place.

However, the state government has recommended that the municipalities and the population in general avoid any massive activity, in the face of the so-called fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.