Britney Spears asked her sister to stop talking about her

Mental health organization rejects donation offer from Britney Spear’s sister for profits from her book ‘Things I Should Have Said’ 1:40

(CNN) — The public feud between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is far from over.



Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal cease and desist letter to the singer’s younger sister on Tuesday regarding her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

In Rosengart’s letter, he calls the book “untimely” and that it makes “misleading or unacceptable claims about it.”

Although Jamie Lynn Spears has recently said that the book is not about her sister, Rosengart wrote: “She takes her word for it and we therefore demand that she cease and desist from disparagingly referring to Britney during her promotional campaign. If not complies or defames, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

In her book, she describes her sister’s behavior growing up as “paranoid” and “erratic”.

The Grammy winner took to social media multiple times over the past week to take issue with her sister’s memoir. This week she wrote on Instagram: “Jamie Lynn I wasn’t strong enough to do what I should have done… slap you and mom in your f*cking faces!!!!!”

In a recent interview while promoting her book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn Spears said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.”

He also said he had nothing to do with his sister’s 13-year conservatorship, which ended late last year.

“When he needed help, I set up ways to do it, I went to the trouble of making sure he had the contacts he needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end all of this for our family. If it’s going to cause so much discord Why continue? I even talked to his legal team, … his previous legal team, and that didn’t end well for me.” Adding: “I took the steps to help. How many times can I take the steps without… She has to go through the door.”

