Brexit ‘hostility’ prevents Northern Ireland medical students from interning in Ireland

Medical students at universities in Northern Ireland and Britain will not be able to apply for internships at Irish hospitals due to Brexit: the Department of Health expects the disorder to be rectified by the end of this year.

Under current rules, students from Ireland studying at universities in Northern Ireland cannot apply for an internship with the Irish Health Service.

Medical students who wish to work in the Irish Health Service after graduation must apply for employment within the health system in their final year or after graduation to obtain the required Certificate of Experience.

However, applicants for this internship must be a graduate or final year student at a medical school in a specific country.

These include Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Iceland, or the RCSI and UCD Malaysia campus.

Although last year Northern Ireland and the UK were listed as jurisdictions you could apply to, this year both were removed from the list.

Said one of the first year students from Dublin at the University of Ulster. The newspaper:: “It will affect any student who graduated last year in Queens [University]But it can also affect applications from students from the Republic of Ireland.

“I applied to study in Northern Ireland on the basis that I would have no problem in Ireland. They need to change that fast,” he said.

And the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, visited the University of Ulster’s Maggie Campus and its newly opened Medical School in December; he said on twitter “There is a need to work together in the Northwest to improve access to education and improve research and campuses.”

Answer to the question The newspaperThe Department of Health said in a statement: “Eligibility for Medical Trainer positions is specified in the Practicing Physicians Act 2007.

As a result of Brexit, graduates of UK medical schools are now prevented by law from applying for internships in Ireland.

Department officials are working with the Medical Council to put in place the necessary changes to the law to return to pre-Brexit status.

“Significant progress has been made and the Minister [for Health Stephen Donnelly] Doctors will soon receive government approval to create the necessary legislation to amend the law. It is expected to come into force at the end of this year.

An EU mandate In terms of professional qualifications, the EU and the UK allowed the recognition of professional qualifications within mutual jurisdictions, including health qualifications. With exceptions for experts authorized by authorities before December 31, 2020, this order no longer applies to the UK.

In April last year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris set up a task force at the end of 2019, headed by an official from his department, who asked his regulators to ask various departments to ensure the processes. Irish and British professionals can still get recognition of their qualifications.

Regulators in Ireland and the UK took different approaches based on better performance, he said.

“For example, some, like the engineers, have entered into a memorandum of understanding, while the Teaching Council and the Medical Council have adjusted their Third Country Eligibility Certification Policies… not everything can be done by administrative arrangements. Requires legal change in some areas.

The Medical Council was contacted for comment. When contacted by the Department of Higher Education, he was informed that he belongs to the Department of Health.