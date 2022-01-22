Billie Eilish: in her early 20s as a genuine representative of adolescent anxiety in the 21st century

The singer Billie Eilish is at the gates of 20 years, which will turn 18 this Saturday, an age that finds her at a solid moment in her musical career and seen as a genuine representative of the anxiety of adolescents in the 21st century.

She is one of the most outstanding young singers of the moment and because in her songs, through intimate and painful lyrics, she expresses her experiences and thoughts, so many of her generation identify with the content of her musical proposal.

“I don’t feel happy, so why should I make happy songs?”, is one of the phrases that the artist has pronounced when she has been asked about the lyrics of her compositions, and also, on one occasion she expressed that the famous singer Lana del Rey has influenced her musical style.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, known in the music world as “Billie Eilish”, is an American pop artist of Dutch and Scottish descent, born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, California.

Eilish is the daughter of Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, two celebrities who were part of the world of entertainment in the United States when they dedicated themselves to being musicians, composers, actors and directors in the Hollywood film industry.

Also a musician, Finneas Baird O’Connell, is her brother, and he is the one who has dedicated himself to composing and producing most of the songs that the singer performs.

+ early years

His childhood was spent in the Highland Park sector and he attended several auditions in which children’s talent was sought, which helped him to be part of the Los Angeles Children’s Choir when he was only eight years old.

On the other hand, she was educated at her parents’ house because they did not agree with school education. Maggie and Patrick also encouraged her to express herself through art, so she took acting, music and composition classes.

+ Tourotte syndrome

The singer confessed that as a child she was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous system disorder that causes tics in children and young people who suffer from them.

The disease affected her in such a way that she moved her eyebrows and eyes, and also made her feel depressed since childhood. Despite this, she found in music what, in her words, “makes her feel good.”

+ Successful singer

Inspired by the series “The Walking Dead”, at the age of 11 he wrote his first musical theme and today it is listened to worldwide by millions of people who feel identified with the songs of the pop genre and variants such as indie pop, electropop and alternative pop. that she interprets

Her professional career began when she released the song “Ocean Eyes”, via the SoundClound music streaming platform, after being hired at the age of fourteen by the record company Interscope Records.

Since then, he has stood out in the world of music, selling more than 4.5 million records on planet earth and performing his successful songs on big stages in different countries.

Among his most notorious musical works are the songs “Lovely”, “Bad Guy” “When the Party’s Over”, “Bury a Friend”, “Ocean Eyes” and “Idontwannabeyouanymore”.

The Californian has also played the role of director, since she directed the video for her song “Xanny”, released on March 29, 2019 and which currently has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

+ achievements

In 2019, he released the successful album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which charted number one in the US and UK.

The superstar marked a milestone when she became the youngest singer to be nominated in four categories at the Grammys (best new artist, song, record and album of the year).

At his young age, he has won two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, a Brit Award, two Guinness World Records and five awards given by the Grammy Academy.

+ style

The lover of the color yellow has three tattoos, one on her hand, one on her rib and one on her chest, and usually wears large clothes from her favorite brands, Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton, which has caught the attention of the public that follows his career.

Additionally, thanks to her original and neo-gothic style (which she represents in her music videos and in the publications she makes on her social networks), she has stood out among other artists of her generation.

+ scope

More than 51 million listeners consume his music monthly on Spotify, while on YouTube he has approximately 45 million subscribers, adding to that the almost 100 million followers he has on Instagram.

Love life. Previously, Billie dated rapper Brandon Adams, but currently she has a relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor known for films like “Itsy Bitsy Spiders” and “I Wasn’t Me”, with whom she has a relationship that before the public gaze is seen as loving and stable.

This week, the artist is trending for her claims that she suffered from nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” porn since she was 11 years old.

“Exposing myself to pornography at age eleven damaged my sex life,” he said in an interview with digital radio station SiriusXM,

As a result of this exposure, she said that she feels “devastated” and that this experience limited her to “saying no to things that were not good” when she began having sexual relations.

“It was because I thought that was what was supposed to attract me,” said the interpreter of “Male Fantasy”, a theme that reflects everything he experienced and now feels about those first sexual experiences.