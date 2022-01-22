Billie Eilish apologizes for her racist taunts against the Chinese community | People

The singer Billie Eilish is facing a complicated controversy that has broken out on social networks. A few days ago, a user of the short video platform TikTok leaked a compilation video with different images of the singer where she is heard saying racist words and in which she refers offensively to the Asian community, especially Chinese descendants. . Eilish uses the term chinks, a word that in English is very derogatory against the Chinese community (similar to nigga, used against the black community).

The origin of the video is unknown, where Finneas, the singer’s older brother and also her composition and production partner, also appears, but in what has been seen on Twitter and TikTok, Billie Eilish mockingly imitates the accent Asian. Something that has caused some Chinese fans of the singer to request the veto of their songs in this country and have demanded an apology and a rectification from the artist.

That apology arrived early Monday morning. Eilish, 19, has posted a lengthy statement on her stories of Instagram where you have spoken about that issue. “I love you guys, and many of you have asked me to shelve this. And it is something that I want to do because they are labeling me as something that I am not”, he explained. “There’s a video of me from when I was 13 or 14 years old wandering around, where I drop a word from a song that, at the time, I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community,” he defends.

“I am paralyzed and embarrassed and I want to vomit for being so loud with that word. This song is the only time I’ve ever heard that word, which has never been used around me by anyone in my family. Despite my ignorance and my age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was something painful, and I’m sorry, “laments the singer.

In addition, it also gives explanations about that supposed imitation of the Chinese accent. “In the other video, you see me saying nonsense with a fake voice… Something I started doing as a child and have done all my life when I have talked to pets, friends and family. It’s nonsense, it’s me doing nonsense and it is NOT in any way an imitation of anyone, of any language, accent, or culture. Not the least bit, ”he clarifies before his more than 87 million followers. “Everyone who knows me has seen me do those things with voices all my life. Despite how it may have been interpreted, I did not intend in any of my actions to have harmed other people, and it completely breaks my heart to now be labeled in a way that would cause pain to the listener.”

“I have always worked very hard for my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, fairness and equality. We will all continue to have conversations, listen and learn. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this”, the winner of seven Grammy Awards wanted to explain.

These accusations come shortly after those who have also lived who has been Eilish’s partner for a few months, the actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29 years old. He had to apologize – he also did it on his social networks – for a series of homophobic comments from his past that were recovered on social networks. Among them, one from 2012 where he described the singer Adele as “British Miss Peggy”, “the British Peggy pig”. “I used hurtful and irresponsible language, and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote. “I shouldn’t have used that language in the first place, and I won’t use it again. I am very sorry for the damage caused.”