Billie Eilish announces the release of ‘NDA’, her new single | Music

the followers of billie eilish are in luck. Your favorite artist will soon give birth to her new album Happier Than Ever and, although we have already heard the occasional advance, the artist never tires of surprising us.

Billie will bring her new single NDA next july 9, just three weeks before the official release of their second album. This has been announced through social networks, where he has shared the emotion he feels for showing his new music to his fans.

“The song NDA and the video will be released next Friday, July 9 JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK the reservation link in the bioooooo”, it says in capital letters in the description of the photo. A photo that could be a capture of the video clip of this new single or its cover.

As expected, the news has revolutionized his followers. It is enough to slide between the responses of the publication to read the reactions of euphoria and emotion of photos them. “I’M SO EXCITED,” says one of them.

NDA will arrive after My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power Y lost cause, songs that the artist has previously presented as a preview of what is to come. This new theme becomes, therefore, the fifth single from this album.

Happier Than Ever will land in our ears next July 30 with a repertoire of 16 songs. All of them have been written and composed by the Billie and her brother Finneas, which has become his most faithful companion on musical adventures.

But creating an album is not always a path full of roses. with his first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? He claims he hated his songwriting and recording process. “I remember thinking there was no other way for me to put out a new album after that. Not at all,” he said. But the story changes Happier Than Ever. “He has nothing to say anymore. It’s literally me and Finneas… nobody else,” he declares.

And you, do you want to hear what’s new that our protagonist brings? Start the count down!