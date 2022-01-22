‘Big greeting to the people of America’

After his participation with a goal in the confrontation he held Betis before him Spanish in the match corresponding to Day 22 of The league, Guido Rodriguez He was happy with the actions of the team that is currently in third place in the general table, reaching positions for European competitions.

In turn, the Argentine midfielder took advantage of his interview after the match to send a greeting to all the people in the America club, team with which he was champion of the MX League at Opening Tournament 2018, after beating 2-0 on aggregate against Blue Cross.

“I am happy, the truth is that the team (Betis) is going through a great moment and what I always say later, individually each one feels good, they can give their maximum; I think the whole team is doing it.

“Me I’m happy with the level I’m having, I’m happy with the goal, so happy,” he said in an interview with TUDN.

“We became a team in which we all attack and all defend a long time ago. The team understood that.

“Greetings to all the people of America from Mexico“, sentenced Guido Rodriguezwho does not forget his past Eagle.

On his way through the America, guide played a total of 123 matches, Come in MX League, CONCACAF Champions League, League Cup, MX Cup, MX Super Cup Y Champions Cup; he scored a total of 12 goals.

