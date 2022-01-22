BENIDORM FESTIVAL | When the Carrà landed in Benidorm with 200 dresses

Arriving in Benidorm with 200 dresses and 20 companions is synonymous with diva. That was said in the newspapers of 1976, when Raffaella Carra parked in the city of Alicante to bring his show to the Song Festival. Last 2021, a large number of relevant people left us, but without a doubt, one of the most heartfelt losses has been that of Raffaella Carrà, an unequivocal symbol of Eurovision, music and pop culture of our country. An icon that united us in times of Mediterranean to remind us of what to make love well you have to come to the South. He passed away on July 5, 2021 and, without a doubt, more than one person was left with a body that it was over Party. now comes the benidorm fest, which RTVE celebrates in the city of Alicante through an agreement with the Generalitat Valenciana, and it is impossible not to remember it.

the year ran 1976, Benidorm Song Festival, an event where myths were conjured and coincided that continue to even be present in later generations. The Carrà Y Dew Sworn starred in the end of the festival (which lasted three nights) together with John Camacho Y George Chakiris, who at that time enjoyed the greatest recognition after starring in the classic “West Side Story” which, in one of these nostalgic outbursts, has recently returned to shooting steven spielberg. titled INFORMATION in his chronicle of July 14 from 1976 (signed by Juan Portoles) that Chakiris pocketed 1,900,000 pesetas for his presence (and performance).

At a festival where he was proclaimed the winner Dyango for “If I were him”, provoking some other discussion for the respective favorites (it happens in Eurovision and it will happen in the Benidorm Fest), the Carrà was made, together with the biggest, owner of the Benidorm stage. The city became a Party (fantastic without you, who now sings in a more sorrowful tone Billie Eilish) just as we would have expected in the next Eurovision Song Contest whose countrymen representatives will decide in the next Benidorm Festival. The July 10, 1976 the newspaper INFORMATION dedicated the central photograph of its cover to Raffaella Carrà, announcing her performance for that same night (the first act of the festival):

“The XVIII Spanish Song Festival begins tonight, with the first great semifinal of the spectacular musical contest. Which, by the way, will feature, among other attractions, the intervention of Raffaella Carrà, in a suggestive finale that promises to capture the interest of this initial evening”.

On page 29 of that same issue was the poster of the Benidorm Song Festival of the same year, presented by Theresa Gimpera and in which the end of the party is announced as the Raffaella Carrà show.

Juan Portoles sign the news INFORMATION Benidorm related to the festival, including a chronicle that focuses mainly on the novelties and representatives that the festival was playing at that time: “The private and group pools are already done. A song, an interpreter, perhaps two or more of them, are waiting, for a few hours, to rise to fame. It is the Benidorm Song Festival”.

But the importance of Carrà was due to the expectation for her show and her presence: what would she do with so many costume changes, where would the dancers stand, and, without a doubt, the reaction of the arena to the presence of the diva. Portoles reaffirmed the success of the Italian singer in Spanish Television programs (which televised the festival) and recounted how la Carrà “is already walking around our country like Pedro around his house, and he has deserved well for it, it will undoubtedly be the cheerful, dynamic and happy end of the party that we all want. The show is about to start: Welcome to the Festival for yet another year!”

Although in 2022, a few years later, we could finish the sentence almost identically (“Welcome, Benidorm Fest!”), last 2021 the loss of Raffaella Carrà truncated what was intended to be an epic piece of television history : to la Carrà presenting Eurovision 2022.

Benidorm Fest and Eurovision 2022 without Raffaella

Few doubted that Raffaella Carra It had to be a visible and obligatory face in the next Eurovision Song Contest since the Italians Maneskin took first place last year. The director of RAI himself, Steffano Coletta, admitted in July that he intended to put Carrà in charge of both Sanremo 2022 and Eurovision 2022, so his presence (either physically or through inevitable winks) at the benidorm fest would have been insured, given the indisputable relationship of the Carrà with Spain.

Raffaella by Barry Brava

The Italian artist will be present in other ways: One of the groups that will participate in the next benidorm fest, Varry Brava, presents Raffaella, firecracker song, fun and, without a doubt, very Eurovision Of heartbreak that is fought, yes, listening to Raffaella’s songs.

Varry Brava will face the Tanxugueiras, and Rigoberta Bandini, among others, the January 26, 27 and 29 at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa, at Benidorm Fest. Until then we will not know if Raffaella will be present in one way or another at the festival or if it will be the song that remembers her who represents Spain (her adopted country) in Italy, the place where Carrà was born and left us.