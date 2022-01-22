Ben Affleck could appear as Daredevil in Doctor Strange 2

After Charlie Cox, the Daredevil of the Netflix series, has starred in a nice cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer, Matt Murdock’s future within the Marvel Universe could be linked not only to the face of Cox himself. And it is that new information indicates that Ben Affleck, who played Marvel’s blind vigilante in 2003, could appear Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as an alternate version of the character.

It was precisely through Twitter where bigscreenleaks stated that Marvel Stuidos contacted the actor’s team at the end of 2021 to make a cameo as Daredevil in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

For more than obvious reasons, I was asked to keep it a secret, but Marvel approached Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent preliminary contracts to his team, although I’m not sure he got any of this,” said bigscreenleaks.

Keep in mind I heard this back in October/November so anything could’ve happened since then. I haven’t heard any updates though. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

Keep in mind that I found out about this in October/November, so anything could have happened since then. However, I did not hear anything new about it.”

Affleck’s relationship with superheroes has had various ups and downs since he played the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, coming to confess on many occasions that he regretted having embodied it. However, over time, the actor would once again put on the mantle of another comic book character, Batman.

His version of Bruce Wayne debuted in the UDC in 2016 under the orders of Zack Snyder in ‘Batman v Superman’ and would repeat his role in the cameo of Suicide Squad and the subsequent Justice League. The interpreter still has his last appearance as Batman pending in the Andy Muschietti-directed film The Flash.

In the Daredevil solo movie, written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Affleck’s character faced the psychopathic villain Bullseye, played by Colin Farrell, and Kingpin, the criminal kingpin played here by actor Michael Clarke Duncan, whom many will remember for his role in Unexpected Miracles.

Although it was not well received by critics and the public, the film had a spin-off starring Daredevil’s partner, Elektra, who was played again by actress Jennifer Garner, experienced in martial arts due to her role as Sidney Bristow in Alias.

To check whether or not Ben Affleck will make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fans will have to wait until next March 25. Moment in which the film will be released starring Benedict Cumberbatch who will play the master of the mystical arts after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He is accompanied in the cast, Benedict Wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange’s rival Mordo; and Elizabeth Olsen, who will once again be Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. In addition, actress Xochitl Gómez is scheduled to make her debut as a new heroine, America Chavez, whose powers may well be key to the multiversal plot.

jvc