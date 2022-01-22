Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill could soon arrive at Marvel Studios thanks to the multiverse

The last few years have been turbulent for the film machine of DC Comics. Many changes of course and direction that have meant, among other things, the disappearance of several of its main actors. Ben Affleck has already confirmed that it will not remain Batman and there is no news on the horizon Henry Cavill Superman, and both performers on the market are a very juicy pack for the competition, including Marvel.

For some time now, rumors linking both actors with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is true that they are only rumors and that there is no official information about it. However, the rumor that we bring you today comes from a pretty reliable source…

The multiverse could allow the arrival of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill to the Marvel universe

According to popular insider MyTimeToShine, known for having hit a large number of leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home, among other films, has advanced that Marvel Studios He would have both Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in his sights.

In addition, some details of how both actors would arrive in this universe have also been revealed. On the one hand, Marvel would be interested in Ben Affleck to reprise his role as Daredevil as part of the publisher’s multiverse. According to him insider, the actor would have refused to return for Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness. However, he does not rule out his participation in a future installment of Secret Wars where the different worlds of The House of Ideas.

Henry Cavill is the big fan favorite to play Captain Britain

For his part, the participation of Henry Cavill would be through a new character that has not yet been introduced into the Marvel Universe. The Captain Britain It is one of the great desires of the fans of the American publisher. And although it was briefly mentioned by Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame, there is still no official news about his participation in any project.

The British-born actor is aware that Marvel fans want him in this role. However, according to his statements, he still does not feel that he has hung up the superman cape, and is keen to reprise the role of Iron Man. If Warner takes a long time to make the decision, Marvel’s offer may be too tempting and Henry Cavill ends up joining the ranks of the ever bigger MCU.

It is still early to know where the path of both actors will continue. What is certain is that Marvel Studios has made a strong commitment to the Multiverse, and with it come infinite possibilities. Do you think we’ll see Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck joining the Marvel family?

We will have some more information next May 6, 2022when it hits the big screen the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.