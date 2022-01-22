Banorte will analyze buying Banamex; we have an ‘appetite’ for Mexico

After his name has been around during the week among the possible buyers of Banamexthe CEO of Banorte, Marcos Ramírez Miguel, assured that They will start an analysis on the opportunities of acquiring the institution owned by Citigroup and if this would add value to them.

At a press conference, the banker explained that This is an internal analysis.since at this moment “we cannot say yet” that they are interested in participating in this process, which would be irresponsible.

“As part of our responsibility, we will be initiating an analysis of that opportunity and if we find that a possible transaction adds value for our shareholders, at the time we would submit it for their consideration, for our shareholders and at the time we would make it public knowledge” , he claimed.

In this sense, Marcos Ramírez Miguel indicated that so far they have not yet entered into talks with Citisince it is new news for them.

“We must analyze any value opportunity, including the Banamex case. Today we cannot even say that we are interested in participating in this process, it would be irresponsible. We are going to start the analysis, it is internal, and from there we are going to see little by little”.

However, the CEO stressed that they have an appetite and believe in Mexico, in fact, they are a bank that wants to grow organically or inorganically, but this depends on market conditions.

“The task is to see the opportunities and pass it on to the board and investors so that they can decide if it is a good investment, we are in Mexico, we believe in Mexico and we want to be the best.”

Likewise, the banker stressed that they are a group committed to the country that punctually fulfills its obligations, for example, with the payment of taxes.

“In 2021 at Banorte we pay a total of 23,840 million pesos in taxeswhich corresponds to an effective rate of 24.1%, during the last 8 years, from 2014 to 2021, we have paid a total of 165,621 million pesos in taxes”, detailed its director.

And it is that, at the end of last year, the group reported a capitalization index of 24.7% at the end of 2021, from 20.2% registered the previous year, with which, it indicated, it remains one of the best capitalized financial institutions in Mexico, far exceeding the regulatory levels in force in the country and the international standards of Basel III.

He also highlighted that Banorte has good liquidity management as one of its priorities; while its fundamental capital level reached 15.3%, its leverage ratio was 13.4%, while the liquidity coverage ratio reached 246% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The bank stressed that they are the strong and solid financial group that Mexicans need, so they will continue “working to offer the best benefits to families and companies in the country, as well as to our employees and investors.”

In fact, the Bank of America Securities (BoFa) considers that Banorte would be the best positioned bank to acquire Banamex, with which it could reach a size similar to BBVA in the consumer and mortgage segments, but would surpass the Spanish bank in terms of credit cards.

The US firm considers that the financial institution chaired by Carlos Hank González has a solid capital position and a successful history of consolidation, as well as a market cap of 20.7 billion dollars, more than double that of Inbursa and Santander.

“(Banorte) has taken a leading role in the digital transformation in Mexico could potentially derive significant synergies from overlapping operations and a lower funding structure, and is likely to have government support, accelerating regulatory approvals, since the AMLO government has declared that it would like to see Banamex in Mexican ownership again”, BoFa points out.

According to the institution, the sale price of Banamex would be between 10,000 and 12,000 million dollars.

