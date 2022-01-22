Banorte shares fall for fourth session despite strong quarterly report

Reuters.- The actions of Banorte Financial Group They fell on Friday for the fourth consecutive session, after having reached a maximum historical level in the week, despite a good financial report, but in the midst of a greater global aversion towards risk assets.

Shares of Banorte, which operates the largest bank in the hands of Mexican investors, lost 4.01% to 135.01 pesos, despite the solid financial report on its performance in the fourth quarter released the day before.

the financial group The company said on Thursday that its earnings grew 52% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to about $442 million, with its revenue increasing 7%.

“It was a good report with recovery momentum and perspective. We attribute (the fall in shares) more to the context of global risk aversion,” said Carlos Hernández, senior analyst at Masari Casa de Bolsa.

Some analysts also mentioned that comments from the financial group that it analyzes the possibility of buying Citibanamex, a local subsidiary of the American Citigroup, they would be generating pressure on their shares, which climbed on Monday to a historical intraday record of 150.50 pesos.

“This time it’s a bit of everything,” said Jonathan Zuloaga, an analyst at Mexico’s Columbus consultancy. “A bad session for the ‘equity’ and risk assets markets, also the noise about whether he is interested in Citibanamex takes a couple of days.”

Citi announced last week that it would sell its Citibanamex operations, ending a two-decade retail presence in the Latin American nation. According to a Bank of America research note, Banorte would be the best positioned lender in the country for its acquisition.

