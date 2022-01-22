Banorte expresses interest in Banamex and displaces Salinas Pliego

In the last 48 hours, two apparently separate events have come together in the Banamex sale process: on the one hand Banorte announced its interest in acquiring Citigroup’s commercial banking while on the other the Supreme Court ordered Ricardo Salinas Pliego to pay more than 2000 million pesos in back taxes. The owner of Banco Azteca has to resolve his astronomical liabilities with the SAT before fantasizing about any type of expansion. LPO revealed that from the SAT the legal action is already prepared to enter criminal proceedings against the second richest man in the country.

Salinas Pliego has already received a comment from a former heavyweight official in Q4 that Andrés Manuel López Obrador prefers Banamex’s buyers to be either Carlos Hank or Carlos Slim. There are multiple elements in the actions of the businessman that displease the president and his primary circle. Especially his reflections on 2024 and the governability of the country.

Hank is the complete opposite. Located in the center of the country’s political scene, with direct contact with the protagonists of public life, he keeps a low profile, does not choose his options and only offers advice to the presidential circle when required. Unlike Salinas Pliego, he has never suffered from the situation of sending messages to the leadership that go unanswered.

Hank, in turn, is an actor with prestige outside of Mexico, well received and presented in the main financial centers of the world. Salinas Pliego, for his part, is desperately seeking these days to avoid a sentence against him in a lawsuit for more than 20 million dollars in the US that is promoted by people from the artistic environment in Mexico. Very different schedules.

Unlike Salinas Pliego, Banorte has a corporate and shareholding cast that is more interesting for what López Obrador requires at the end of his six-year term. Strong men from Monterrey’s economic power play in that entity, such as Roberto González Barrera or Adrián Sada, as well as the Black Rock fund, which has a good relationship with the 4T.

The directors of the Salinas Pliego companies are direct family members, their own executives or middle-ranking businessmen, which comes to the same thing as nothing. At some point, in fact, it would be interesting to know the reasons why no high-level profile enters the Grupo Salinas board.