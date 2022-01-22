‘Avatar 2’ release date, cast, plot, trailer: Everything you need to know about the second part

It’s been 13 years since Avatar broke box office records 2009, becoming the biggest box office hit of all time.

Directed by james cameron, the legendary filmmaker behind such classics as Terminator and Aliens, has been striving for sequels based on Pandora for years. Shrouded in mystery, there are finally enough details about the film to piece together its content.



What is the release date of Avatar 2?

After the first movies hit theaters, the sequel was set for a 2014 release date. Since then, it has been pushed back multiple times due to numerous factors. First, the scope of the project skyrocketed, with Cameron announcing not one, not two, but four more movies. If all goes according to plan, viewers will sit back and watch Avatar 5 in 2028.

But nevertheless, Avatar 2 will arrive much sooner as it is currently scheduled for the December 16 from 2022 as release date. It was delayed from its release in December 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Filming didn’t start until 2017, and the film combined live-action footage and effects CGI last generation. The original made headlines for bringing 3D technology into the 21st century, leading to hope that Avatar 2 provide a similar leap in cinematic technological progress.



in september 2020, Cameron revealed that work on the sequel was 100% complete and that Avatar 3 was “more or less complete in a 95%.

Cameron explained: “COVID hit us like it hit everyone… We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result, we’ve moved forward another year for a December 2022 release. That’s already been announced. That doesn’t mean I have a one more year to finish the movie, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we’ll start working on finishing Avatar 3. So where we are now, I’m in New Zealand shooting. We’re shooting the rest of the live action. We’ve got about 10% left ahead. We are [100%] complete on Avatar 2 and we’re almost 95% complete on Avatar 3.”

Who is in the cast of Avatar 2?

Most of the original cast returns for Avatar 2, once again led by Sam Worthington What jake sully Y Zoë Saldana like the princess Na’vi Neytiri. Stephen Lang also returns as the colonel Miles Quaritch and will be the villain of all four sequels. Fans will remember that Quaritch he was killed off at the end of the first film, leaving a complete mystery as to how he could return, though Cameron he pointed: “I’m not going to say exactly HOW we’re going to bring him back, but it’s a sci-fi story, after all.”

Sigourney Weaver He’s also returning for the sequels, but in a weird twist, he’ll be playing an entirely new character. In the original, she played the Dr Grace Augustine, the no-nonsense scientist who oversaw the avatar program. She died at the end of the first movie, so it’s completely up in the air who she could play this time.

Kate Winslet is new to the cast and reunites with Cameron for the first time since titanica. In the role of ronalAlthough little is known about the character, Winslet has been photographed on set in a motion capture suit, so it’s safe to say she’s playing a Na’vi.

complete the main cast CCH Pounder What Moat, Matt Gerald like the cape Lyle Wainfleet Y Eddie Falco from The Sopranos like the general ardmore. The film will also focus on the children of Jake Y Neytiri, with a child confirmed as Spider, interpreted by Jack Champion.



What is the plot of Avatar 2?

The sequels have been confirmed to stand on their own and viewers who missed the original won’t have to worry about watching it. Cameron also poked fun at the “family and incarceration” themes that run throughout all four films.

Avatar 2 It will take place 14 years after the events of the first film, with Jake and Neytiri now as leaders of their clan. The story will focus instead on his children and the next generation of Pandora. The producer Jon Mandau He said: “I think the story of Avatar 2, and the strength of the story, is what Jim [Cameron] he always does in any of his movies: he writes about universal themes that are bigger than any genre. And, if you think about it, there really isn’t a more universal theme than family. At the center of each of our sequels is the Sully family. What is the dynamic that parents go through to protect their family?

Fans should also expect to see new sides of Pandora, with vast new plans and oceans explored. Many of these places were teased at the end of the first film when Jake united the clans against the humans. Now, viewers can look forward to discovering more of the lush green moon they fell in love with over a decade ago.



Is there a trailer for Avatar 2?

At the moment there is NO TRAILER as neither Disney nor 20th Century Studios have released a trailer for the sequel.

With filming completed months ago and the release date drawing ever closer, fans should expect the first sneak peek to drop around summer 2022.

The project is currently in the long and extensive post-production process, bringing the film up to today’s best CGI standards, once the main proportion is complete, a trailer will follow. For now, viewers will have to make do with some concept art images and behind-the-scenes photos released by Disney. However, the first official photo for the sequel was released last month and shows Spider.