Astronomers obtain the highest resolution image of a galaxy with black holes | Science and Ecology | D.W.

An international scientific team, led by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (Spain), has obtained the highest resolution image to date of the central regions of the galaxy OJ 287, which combines observations on the ground and in space and points to a unique duo of black holes. The results were published in The AstrophysicalJournal.

As reported this Wednesday (01.19.2022) by the Spanish institute, the analysis of the data has revealed that this spectacular source exhibits a highly curved plasma jet that has several knots, or brighter regions, the nature of which is unknown.

The resulting image is equivalent to distinguishing, from the ground, a twenty cent coin on the surface of the Moon.

Indirect evidence of the existence of a binary black hole system

Comparison of observations in space and on the ground has revealed that the galaxy OJ 287, which belongs to the group of “blazars” – the most powerful sources of continuous radiation in the universe – harbors not one, but two “supermassive” black holes.

“The results represent a step forward in our understanding of the morphology of the jets in the vicinity of the central engine. They also confirm the role of magnetic fields in their launch and provide indirect evidence for the existence of a binary black hole system in the heart of OJ 287,” said researcher Thalia Traianou, according to a press release from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia.

Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI)

The discovery has been made possible by a technique known as “very long-baseline interferometry” (VLBI), which allows multiple geographically separated radio telescopes to work in unison, functioning as a telescope with a diameter equivalent to the distance. maxim that separates them.

In this case, the scientific team observed OJ 287 with ground-based antennas and in space, so that the participation of the ten-meter orbiting antenna Spektr-R –of the Moscow Astro Space Center and supported by the Russian Space Agency– allowed create a radio telescope with a diameter fifteen times that of the Earth.

“We have never observed the inner workings of the jet in OJ287 in such fine detail,” Traianou said.

