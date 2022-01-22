Ariana Grande missions in Fortnite Season 8; how to complete them and their rewards

The Season 8 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 brought new missions from Perforated card. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you how to complete all missions of character Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande’s punch card missions are activated by talking to this character, who is located in Costa Creyente, at this point on the map.

Ariana Grande Character Location

Please note that this quest line may be canceled at any time if we accept too many from other characters. In this case, we will have to talk to this specific NPC again to continue with this list of challenges where we left off.

The Ariana Grande punch card quests are the following:

Take a record and put it on a mixer (0/2) – Rewards: 30,000 Season XP

Examine the footprints of The Sentinel (0/2) – Rewards: 30,000 Season PE

Collect tokens from eliminated cube monsters (0/5) – Rewards: 30,000 Season XP

Reveal Command Symbol (0/1) – Rewards: 30,000 Season XP

Launch warning flares (0/3) – Rewards: 30,000 Season PE

Take a record and put it on a mixer

This is what record boxes and mixers look like

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we should take a record and place it on a mixing table. We can do this at Apres Ski, Costa Creyente, or Ciudad Comercio:

Locations to find records and mixers

Apres Ski : On the first floor, on the west end, we will see a box of records next to the mixer.

: On the first floor, on the west end, we will see a box of records next to the mixer. Coast Believer : On the first floor of the building just west of the tallest building (Hotel 23). The record box is next to the mixing desk.

: On the first floor of the building just west of the tallest building (Hotel 23). The record box is next to the mixing desk. Trade City: In the southeast part, next to the water tank, we will see both the record box and the mixer.

Examine the footprints of The Sentinel

This is what the footprints of El Sentinel look like

What this mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games of any game mode, we must examine a total of two different tracks of El Sentinel. We will find them at the following points on the map:

Locations of the footprints of El Sentinel

Collect symbols from eliminated cube monsters

This is what the cube monster symbols look like

What this mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games of any game mode, we must obtain a total of five monster symbols from the cube by eliminating them in The Parallel. As you already know, to enter El Paralelo we can go to an anomaly (the purple portals that appear randomly), or directly to El Paralelo, represented by an orange bubble that appears at the beginning of each game at random in a location with Any map name. once here, we will have to collect the white crystals that the cube monsters will drop when they are eliminated.

Reveal command symbol

We must imitate the actions of the holograms that appear at each vertex of the triangle

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must reveal a command symbol. We will find them at the following points on the map:

Command Symbol Locations

Once in one of these points, we will see a purple object in the center, and three pivots; approaching them will reveal holograms whose actions we must imitate (jump, crouch, and hit the air with the beak). When we have done it successfully, we can interact with the object in the center and pick it up.

Launch warning flares

This is what the flares we launch look like

What this mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games of any game mode, we must launch a total of three warning flares. We will find them at the following points on the map:

Locations to launch warning flares

Extra reward for completing Ariana Grande missions

If we complete all of Ariana Grande’s missions, we will unlock the additional Captain AG style for the Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin when purchased.

