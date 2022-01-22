Are you looking forward to Starfield? Bethesda shows an image of a new planet

The premiere of Starfield on both Xbox Series and PC is one of the most anticipated events of this 2022. Although at this time we do not know what the structure of its playable facet and its narrative will be like, Todd Howard’s team has published in Twitter a first-hand image showing ‘New Atlantis’, a planet that we must visit on more than one occasion if we want to collect each of the jobs entrusted to us by the constellation.

If you have been very attentive to all the news that has been announced during these last months, you will know that exploration and interaction with the characters will be one of the biggest factors to take into account when exploring the galaxy. Therefore, it is best to stop and inspect each of the corners that surround us.

Bethesda reveals a new Starfield planet

Even though there are still a couple of months to see a gameplay of this project, we must bear in mind that they are doing everything in their power to offer us a product that meets the quality conditions that have been established for this current generation.

We welcome you to New Atlantis, the capital of the United Colonies in Starfield.

Welcome to New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies.https://t.co/7NH12Dr4y9 pic.twitter.com/SK91SEZBGe — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) January 20, 2022

Remember that Starfiled will be published on November 11 for Xbox Series and PC.