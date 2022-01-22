Ansu Fati could return to the operating room; Barcelona considers options

BARCELONA – Barcelona will decide on Monday the path to follow in the recovery of Ansu Fati, injured in the femoral biceps of the left thigh and before which two scenarios open: a conservative treatment that could return him to the playing fields in about two months or undergo surgery, which would lengthen the recovery time for about four months and practically take him out of activity for the remainder of the season.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

Although in principle the first option was understood as more likely, the club has increased the feeling that the operating room is the best solution to recover the young striker, taking into account both previous cases (Dembélé among them) and the evident risk of a new relapse in the case of shortening the terms if it does not go through the operating room.

Among the medical services led by Dr. Pruna and also the coaching staff, with Xavi in ​​the lead, the operation is preferred to put an end to the muscular relapses that the striker has suffered this season and it is hoped that a definitive consensus will be reached on Monday.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

“Ansu is very affected… We have now met with the family and on Monday there will be another meeting to decide what to do. Dr. Pruna told me that he was here to play for half an hour and the extension upset our plans”, commented Xavi Hernández this Saturday, without openly revealing if his operation will be agreed upon because “I am not a doctor”, but stating that the main thing “is to get him back. He has to make a specific plan because we have lost an impressive footballer and it affects us all, but he is the main harmed. We have to do an exhaustive follow-up so that he doesn’t injure himself more”.

“On Monday we will decide… He has a lot to say and he knows that we have the best professionals in the club,” agreed the coach, warning that from here on the fundamental thing “is that he recovers mentally, that he forgets about injuries and come back well, without problems. We’re sad because we’ve tried to take good care of him and he’s been injured again. This is part of football and it’s a shame because Ansu is a differential player, but we have to continue”.