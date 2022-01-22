Anne Hathaway recreates her character’s look in The Devil Wears Fashion.

american actress Anne Hathaway remembered how she looked with some of her looks from the tape ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, a film in which he starred alongside the renowned and award-winning meryl streep, and the young actress left her fans speechless.

Through a publication on her social networks, the renowned actress who played Andrea Sachs in said 2006 film she was happy to recreate her iconic character; however recreation drew even more attention, for a particular detail.











Internet users make visible that the actress looks almost exactly as she did in 2006, despite the fact that 15 years have passed since the premiere of the film, where she wore a high ponytail and a peculiar French style fringe.

From the year of the Valentino brand, Anne Hathaway posed in a flowered minidress with a white collar from the famous Italian firm, black wolford stockingsplatform boots Giuseppe Zanotti of the same color, jewels of the Bvlgari brand, as well as a yellow bag also signed by Valentino and a black coat.

Let us remember that during the tape ‘The devil wears fashion’, Anne Hathaway is forced to make a drastic change of look, to be able to belong to the fashion industry, because her boss, played by Meryl Streep is very strict and demanding with her.

”Andy? Are you?”, ”Oh Andy, you look so elegant”, ”OMG giving me Andy S. vibes”, ”He’s giving Andrea so much and I love it”, ”Still Andy”, ”Looks the same”, ”An impressive thing”, “How much perfection in a single human being”, are some of the reactions of Internet users.











