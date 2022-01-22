Anne Hathaway gave a chair of winter style on a walk through New York with her husband

One of our favorite movie stars of recent times also has an enviable relationship. We refer to Anne Hathaway who at the end of last year, was seen walking hand in hand with her husband, also an actor Adam Shulman. The streets of New York witnessed their love and the ideal feminine outfit for the remaining days of winter.

This stable hollywood marriage joined in 2012 and together they have welcomed two children into a home full of love and beauty. Because we cannot deny that Anne is one of the actresses who most fascinates with her image since she starred in the movie ‘The Princess Diaries’, in which she not only showed off her beautiful face and talent, but also her charisma.

Hathaway found the love of her life in Adam Shulman and to this day, they maintain one of the longest and most admired relationships in American entertainment. The marriage suited them very well and whenever they make public appearances, they steal the looks. Just as it happened in December, when they were seen getting out of a truck in a parking lot in the Big Apple.

The protagonist of ‘Ricki and the Flash’ was walking proudly while holding his wife’s hand, who looked beautiful in a black minidress with stockings of the same color, combined with a gray coat and high cowboy boots. This outfit of Anne Jacqueline Hathaway It caught our attention as it seemed quite light for the New York weather, as well as being simply beautiful.

The protagonist of ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ shared with the photographers who surrounded her that smile that characterizes her, showing her perfect teeth. While her beloved husband wore a much more discreet outfit, made up of dress pants, a blue coat with double front buttons and tennis shoes.

The winter outfit that Anne Hathaway proposed to us is easy to achieve

In our wardrobe we surely already have each of the garments that Anne combined for her night walk around the city, since each of these pieces are basics of women’s wardrobes today and always: the ‘little black dress’, some stockings black boots, high black boots and a coat of any color.

Get inspired by the greats Hollywood stars to experiment with what we have inside our closet is very valid. Let’s remember that Anne Hathaway has starred in tapes focused on the theme of fashion, so we can trust that she learned a lot while working on them. Let’s remember that he recently did a kind of ‘throwback’ by wearing an outfit very similar to the ones he wore in his most famous film.