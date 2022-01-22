Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto sign with Apple for a series about the WeWork firm | Culture | USA Edition

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, two of Hollywood’s best-known faces, have signed on to Apple to star in a series about the financial scandals surrounding coworking office company WeWork.

The technology company confirmed this Friday that its brand new television catalog will feature this new fiction, entitled “WeCrashed”, based on real events and starring two Oscar-winning stars who have not worked regularly for the small screen for several decades.

“‘WeCrashed’ will narrate the ambitious rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the most valuable startups in the world, and the narcissists who made it possible,” said the company about the plot of the series, which will premiere on the Apple platform TV+.

The original company, WeWork, was born in the United States in 2010 during the co-working space boom and soon expanded its offices throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The founders created enormous expectations that attracted countless investors, who valued the company at more than 50,000 million dollars (more than 41,000 million euros at current exchange rates), but the mismanagement and endless dubious practices on the part of the businessmen led them to declare millionaire losses in 2019 and sell the brand.

Today, WeWork continues to operate in many cities, but his case has become a paradigm of the inflated forecasts that are often associated with start-ups in the United States.

Leto, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor for “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and has also stood out in films such as “Suicide Squad” (2016) or “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), will play Adam in this case Neumann, founder of the company accused of pyramid scheme.

Hathaway, for her part, won the Oscar for “Les Miserables” (2012) and here she will play Neuman’s wife, Rebekah, co-founder of the project.