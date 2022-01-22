Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto at WeCrashed, don’t miss the trailer!

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in WeCrashed promise a story that will capture our hearts, read on to find out everything about the Apple TV + series.

Undoubtedly Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto They surprised their fans with the first images of both holding hands in New York. And it is that both celebrities will be the protagonists of a great Romance in ‘WeCrashed‘, the new one Serie from AppleTV+ that will bring to the screen the life of adam neumann Y Rebecca Neumann, the founders of We Work.

The recent images of the 49-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress, recording this Serie, they turned around immediately, since they had never worked together. Also, they both look amazing as well. partner (in some photos we saw them very caramelized) and we know that Jared and Anne are extremely talented.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in ‘We Crashed’

According to the first reports, this production will focus on the rise (and fall) of the startup from co-working WeWork. It’s known that Jared Leto will play the founder of the company (adam neumann), while Anne Hathaway will be his wife Rebecca Neumann.

Notably Anne Y Jared are producing’WeCrashed‘ and that they have all their hopes in the Serie, based on the podcast ‘Wondery’ (of the same name).

What is Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto’s ‘Wecrashed’ about?

Although there are not too many details of the plot, we know that this fiction will be based on a true story about the famous company WeWork, which hit the market in 2010 and completely innovated it. This company allows millions of people to hire their shared workspaces, with just a fraction of the regular cost. Unfortunately, in 2019, the company had to be sold (due to millionaire losses).

When will the premiere of ‘Wecrashed’ be on Apple TV+?

Undoubtedly, seeing together Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto It is something that we love and although the date of premiere official of this amazing project AppleTV+We are already looking forward to it. By the way, it is rumored that we will see the first chapters of this production in 2022.