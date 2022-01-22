Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement on the sale of their assets

Digital Millennium

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue in a legal dispute over their divorce, custody of their children and other business-related issues… among them are your assets, on which you have agreed to sell all the possessions you owned during your marriage.

In accordance with ETOnline, this week one got up standard temporary restraining order on your assets; However, there is still more history ahead, because Pitt alleges that Jolie’s company wants to put obstacles in the matter.

Depending on the site, court documents filed in Luxembourg suggest that the company Mondo Bongo (by Brad Pitt) sued Nouvel (by Angelina Jolie), alleging that they were trying to evade responsibility in relation to Chemistry, a farm and winery that their companies own together.

#LOMASI ⭐️ | The new fight between the actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was announced, which adds to the one that is already in court for the custody of their children, now the ex-partner is again in conflict over the sale of a property in common. pic.twitter.com/Wf0UPTTzSQ – NCI (@NoticiasCanali_) September 24, 2021

In 2008, both companies acquired the property, being Mondo Bongo the majority shareholder, leaving the ratio at 60/40. According to the documents, Pitt’s company agreed to match the shares so that they would be 50/50..

According to the lawsuit, Jolie was attempting to sell the Quimicum shares to avoid Pitt’s “right of first refusal,” that is, his right to buy her shares.

“vtoIt is worth mentioning that, during the last four years, Nouvel (Jolie’s company) did not act in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager“, adds the document.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, a process that ended in 2019. However, complications with its properties and custody for their then 6 minor children have made them a constant when talking about legal issues between celebrities.

However, the recent disqualification of the judge handling the custody matter, makes the fight for the guardianship of the couple’s five minor children, which was coming to an end, could start again. John W. Ouderkirk dictated the couple’s divorce, but he handled guardianship of the children separately… and now, he is retiring from the case.

