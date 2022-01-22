An Official Promo for Jurassic World: Dominion and the Winter Olympics on NBC

A raptor and Mikaela Shiffrin in a promo for Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and the Winter Olympics on NBC. Image: oaklandnewsnow.com

January 22, 2006: 16 years ago, the world of PAPER HEROES. The American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin holds an encounter with a raptor and a T-Rex in an official promotional of Jurassic World: Dominion (Jurassic World: Dominion, 2022) and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) that the NBC network will broadcast in the United States, although it does not contain material from the film.

see more

🦖🤯 https://t.co/OscMtkKynw — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) January 21, 2022

Co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, it stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood , Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, and Dimitri Thivaios.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the sequel to Jurassic World (Jurassic World: Jurassic World, 2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom, 2018), filmed between February and November 2020, will be released on 10 June 2022 (United States).

Facebook: Jesus Garcia Rubio (https://www.facebook.com/jesus.garciarubio.96)

DeWanda Wise and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion (2022). Image: Jurassic World Twitter (@JurassicWorld).

Promotional for Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) on NBC.

5 minute prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Share this post: