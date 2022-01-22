AMLO undergoes cardiac catheterization; they report that he is in good health

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was subjected this afternoon to cardiac catheterization derived from preventive studies that are carried out every six months as a result of the heart attack he suffered in 2013.

The Ministry of the Interior reported that the federal president entered the National Defense military central hospital this morning at 10:30 a.m. to undergo a routine check-up consisting of laboratory tests, an electrocardiogram, a stress test, and a tomography.

According to the Government of Mexico, the doctors who treated the head of the federal Executive considered it necessary to perform a cardiac catheterization to determine the state of operation of his heart and arteries, which was positive.

This procedure began at 4:30 p.m. and only lasted half an hour, detailed the federal agency.

“In this procedure, the heart and arteries of Mr.

president healthy and functioning properly. It was not necessary

perform any other type of intervention and it was a brief procedure

which lasted around 30 minutes”, detailed Adán Augusto López Hernández, Secretary of the Interior.

“The President is in perfect health and

surely tomorrow he will resume his activities with

normal,” he added.

Previously, the spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez, reported that the president had entered the military hospital to undergo a scheduled routine check-up, but did not provide further details.

