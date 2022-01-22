AMLO undergoes cardiac catheterization; is in ‘perfect health’ – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was subjected this Friday to a cardiac catheterization at the Central Military Hospital, informed the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

Earlier, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesman for the Presidency, said that the head of the Executive went to those facilities for a “routine review.”

What did the doctors find?

The Secretary of the Interior pointed out that “due to the background” of President López Obrador, he undergoes preventive studies every six months, which include laboratory, electrocardiogram, stress test and/or tomography.

“By the results of your last checkup, the medical team treating him considered it necessary to perform a cardiac catheterization,” he added.

In a statement, the official added that the specialists found that the president’s arteries and heart were “healthy and functioning properly”Therefore, no additional procedure was necessary.

The secretary remarked that López Obrador is in “perfect health” and there is a possibility that he will resume his activities from tomorrow Saturday.

The president reappeared this week in his ‘morning’ conferences after having contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

During his convalescence, the president assured that he only had mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, and denied that “special medications” had been administered.