America has become a team that is reinforced with soccer players in search of a second chance

Of the four reinforcements for Clausura 2022, only Valdés arrives as a figure, while Dos Santos, Meré and Zendejas are looking for a rematch

America it has become a platform for footballers looking for a second chance. Of the four reinforcement What did the Eagles get for the Closure 2022, alone Diego Valdes arrives as a figure, while Jonathan Dos Santos, Jorge Mere Y Alexander Zendejas They are looking for a revenge in football.

Zendejas and Meré, reinforcements from América in training. @America club

The Chilean Diego Valdes arrive at America as one of the pillars of Santos, in the last tournament, while the rest of the reinforcements hope to show that they have the quality to be in the azulcremas.

2 Related

The last reinforcement Jorge Mere, was considered one of the promises of Spain, was in processes of the minor selections, but could not demonstrate his ability in the Cologne of Germany. The 24-year-old defender, in the last semester, barely played eight games and is coming to Mexico to resume his level and wait for a return to Europe.

In the case of Jonathan Dos Santos, the footballer confessed, on more than one occasion, that he hoped to retire in the Los Angeles Galaxy, but the MLS team decided not to renew the 31-year-old player. The America He hired him free, waiting for him to present his best version and be able to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

For its part, Alexander Zendejas shone last season with Necaxa, although his performance in the America It is unknown, because it could not explode in Chivas, the staunch rival of the Eagles.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

The Mexican-American arrived at the Flock in 2016, after eight months of monitoring, but due to the lack of minutes and position changes, he could not show what his performance is in one of the most popular teams in the league. MX League.

Alvaro Fidalgo and Luis Fuentes. @America club

Fidalgo and Fuentes have taken advantage of the platform that America gives them

Alvaro Fidalgo Y louis sources They were looking for a new opportunity in football and they took advantage of the opportunity that the America.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Alvaro Fidalgo He was one of the promises of Real Madrid and began to wander in the lower divisions of Spanish football, until Santiago Solari rescued him and brought him to the America in 2021. The Spaniard won the title and is now one of the figures of the azulcremas.

louis sources arrived at America in 2020, after having played just five games with Xolos de Tijuana in the previous tournament. The then 32-year-old footballer was looking for a second chance in football and found it in the azulcremas, in 2021, he exceeded 30 games of MX League with the Eagles and is one of the most consistent players on Solari’s team.