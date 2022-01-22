America and its failed negotiations in this transfer market

Despite the confirmation of several reinforcements, the Eagles have suffered to round out their squad in Clausura 2022

The transfer market is close to ending and the America continue in search of reinforcement to have a competitive template for 2022, but over the last few weeks the club has received more setbacks than good news.

The Americanist fans show their discontent against sports president Santiago Baños

The feathered team made official in recent days the arrival of Alexander Zendejas Y Jorge Mere, but his list of options for some positions has been left unfilled and this week the team he chairs Santiago Baths He has added two more players who were left only in desire.

This has caused America reach a dozen footballers who failed to sign in the last two months.

throughout the window transfers the press gave names of players who at some point were in talks with the Eagles, but in the end none came to good terms. In the offensive zone, the elements that came to be on the radar of the America and even in negotiations were: Brian Ocampo, Agustin Canobbio, Joaquin Montecinos, Joao Rojas and Ivan Alejo.

In the defensive zone, different names were also used, such as those of Lautaro Gianetti, Matheus Doria and the Xolos player, Victor Guzman.

The America Not only has he not been able to add more elements to his squad, but they have also received refusals over the last few days. The first of these is the Mexican-American, Paul Arriola, who decided to continue his career in the MLS and the second is from Paul Solari, who was labeled by Colo Colo as a non-transferable player.

The Eagles are close to receiving one more refusal with the Colombian Juan Otero. The Santos player was at the beginning of the market in the interest of the Eagles, but in recent days the talks have been reactivated and in the end everything seems to end in one more failure for the leadership, since the player seeks to earn more money and the azulcrema club does not will accept the player’s claims.