Amazon launches its first ‘smart’ physical clothing store, where the garment of the desired color and size appears ‘magically’ in the fitting room

Any item that the customer wishes to try on will be requested by an application, reducing the number of items displayed in the room and offering a better experience to users.

The American e-commerce company Amazon announced this Thursday that it will open a physical clothing store at the end of the year, offering a unique shopping experience. personalized shopping through various technological tools, which will facilitate the process of selecting items to try on. The first location, called Amazon Style, will open on the outskirts of Los Angeles, California (USA), reads the statement.

Apparel available at the company’s new facility will include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, each of which will have a special code. To the scan it With the smartphone, customers will be able to find out what colors and sizes are available, what features the product has, and whether other buyers are happy with the quality of the item.

Aside from opting for the brands they already know and trust, customers will have the opportunity to “discover new and emerging designers from hundreds of brands” present, the company says.

Another advantage of the new physical store is that any garment to try on will be ordered through the Amazon Shopping app, with which the customer can request that all the items they like be brought to the changing room in their preferred colors and sizes. Thus, users do not have the need to load everything and go looking for where to change, trying at the same time not to miss out on any other product that may be to their liking.

The company will also allow customers to fill their virtual basket in a faster and more fun way, reducing the number of items displayed in the room. Thanks to its innovative model, Amazon Style will offer more variety of products than in a traditional store of the same size, namely more than twice as many models.

Once the wearer is in the fitting room, if the shopper needs to request another size or color, or even another garment, they just need to choose the desired items through a touch screen found in each cabin.

After deciding on the products that you want to take, you have to confirm the contents of the virtual basket to be able to pick up your new belongings at the counter. Payment can also be made using technological advances, since the store will support Amazon One, the resource that allows pay using the palm of your hand to verify identity easily and securely.

Amazon Shopping will be powered by machine learning algorithms to be able to suggest personalized recommendations to customers during their stay in the store. The buyers themselves can add data about their tastes and preferences, their style and the type of clothing most used to improve the suggestions of the ‘app’.

It is not the first physical store of the e-commerce giant in which all kinds of technology are used to take the shopping experience to another level. In 2018, the company opened its first Amazon Go store to the general public, a pioneering physical location with no cashiers and hardly any employees, which two years later grew to the size of the Go Grocery supermarket.