Amazon launches clothing store and this is its secret weapon

Zara has a new enemy before which he will have to begin to tremble, his name is amazon style and it is the new clothing store proposal of Jeff Bezos, with which it ventures into the fashion retail of physical spaces in the world.

Amazon’s landing in physical spaces is not new, in fact it is a soft strategy that the brand has been managing in recent years (stores like Whole Foods or its physical book store), in order to adapt to consumer demand and most importantly, to take on increasingly daring challenges in the market, especially in which it has increasingly adapted to digitize these activities demanded by the demanding consumer.

Zara’s new threat

Amazon Style that starts operations in Los Angeles (Glendale, California) at the end of 2022 and the measure is an interesting bet by the brand that has already used physical spaces to sell mass consumption products and books.

In its new proposal, the brand will start selling men’s and women’s clothing, as well as accessories from emerging brands, with prices of all kinds, which highlights the category of products that confirm the migration of its digital showcase to an offline space, so these prices go from a garment of 10 dollars (a little more than 200 pesos, approximately) to 400 dollars (a little more than 8 thousand pesos, approximately).

The first to give clues of what we will see is Simona Vasen, who has nothing less than the responsibility of being the managing director of Amazon Style, so we already know who is the woman behind the attack strategy against large stores like Zara.

In the keys that have been given in this regard, Vasen has said that what the store is looking for is to offer products for every budget, with a wide range of prices in almost three thousand square meters of store.

The secret weapon with which Amazon seems to beat competitors like Zara, H&M and the like, is that it will have technological elements, such as changing rooms whose proposal is unique.

First, consumers will no longer find clothes hanging in large volumes in the store, they will only find garments on display and if they are of interest they will have to use their smartphone to scan a QR code that allows them to know more details such as price, sizes available and opinions of other consumers. In case the garment is of interest to you, you can select it to send it to your personal fitting room or to the delivery area.

One of the important characteristics of the fitting rooms is that they will have all the garments that the consumer selected to try on and inside there will be a screen to give their opinion of each garment.

If you continue shopping, the fitting room is blocked so that you find the same garments and can combine them with other selected ones. The payment process is done with the famous Amazon scanner, which detects the palm of the consumer’s hands.

A new clothing store in difficult times

What times we live in and only powerful brands like Amazon can afford to open a store with the muscle to beat well-known competitors like Zara. The bet is interesting because it revalues ​​the physical space and reminds us how important it has become for the consumer to live experiences that are increasingly determined by the digital line to which they have become accustomed.

In this new bet of the brands, digital plays a key role in the experience and in how value is given to products and the consumer’s ability to purchase, offering them the opportunity to experience what it is like to buy in a new concept of fashion retail from of 10 dollars.

Sustainability, the great debt

The opening of Amazon Style is a great advance in the experience at the point of sale, however, it does not innovate in the most important thing, which is the sustainability demanded by the consumer.

This debt is due in large part to the fact that the issue continues to be difficult to address and commercially challenging, the important thing to see is the consumer’s reaction to this great debt that the places where they buy have, as well as the opportunity with which has patented to be able to respond to this demand.

