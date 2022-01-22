Amazon: ALEXA falls worldwide and this is what is known so far

The voice assistant of amazon, Alexa, suffered from several outages and intermittent service throughout Europe and some other regions like America and Africa.

With the failure of the Alexa services, some users were unable to communicate with the Amazon assistant or get responses from their devices Threw out.

It was a few hours ago that users in the UK, France and Germany reported outages and the Down Detector website also showed that there was an increase in complaints related to the operation of Alexa devices.

However, a few minutes ago it was confirmed that the Alexa service seems to be working in its entirety, after experiencing a drop of just over two hours. However, Amazon has NOT provided details as to why it is causing it.

Flaw causes discomfort among Alexa users

Many users were confused by the device not responding to voice commands or responding with a “something went wrong” message.

For this reason, hundreds of those affected ran to social networks where Alexa owners also complained that they could not converse with their electronic device.

Translation: Anyone with the same problem? Me: Alex. Alexa: I’m sorry, something’s wrong.

Internet is fine. Is this the end of the world?

Translation: Anyone else in Ireland who doesn’t have Alexa working for them? Or that it turns on, listens but does not respond to any command?

What is ALEX?

Alexa is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon, first used in the Amazon Echo smart speaker. Alexa is currently available in English, German, Japanese, French, Italian and Spanish.

