Also by Kim Kardashian? Boxer Jake Paul wants to punch Pete Davidson alongside Kanye West

United States.- Jake Paul is meddling in the drama of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. It is well known to all that Kanye has made a big fuss over his divorce, some of his speeches have even been asking Kim to return with him, he also bought the house across the street so that they are neighbors and the last thing is that he attacked the businesswoman for allegedly not letting him see his children.

Also, he recently released a song called Eazy, in which he attacks Kim’s parenting and threatens to hit the comedian, now the boxer he wants to join the drama because he wants to help the rapper beat up Davidson.

The athlete tweeted a threat to Pete where he threatens to hit him, this according to help West, but it is also necessary to mention that he is not just doing it because he is, because he has not been the biggest fan of the comedian since Pete confronted him for the sexual assault what did he do to the tiktoker Justin Paradise.

Pete talked about it through a video and there he makes sarcastic comments about the situation, which is why the boxer was upset.