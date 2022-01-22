Alisha Lehmann steals the looks in a swimsuit in nets

swiss soccer player Alisha Lehman continues to become one of the most followed and beautiful players in social networks showing off her spectacular figure in each of her publications and this time it was no exception when she made her fans fall in love by posing in a bathing suit.

Alisha Lehmann is a soccer player who a few months ago came to Aston-Villa of the FA Women’s Super League after leaving Everton in the same league, where she has stolen the gaze of locals and strangers showing off her beauty on and off the pitch.

The also striker of the Swiss women’s senior team, has become very popular on social networks, revealing part of her daily life and dazzling with her beauty with her different outfits or even wearing the colors of Aston Villa of the FA Women’s SuperLeague.

this time Lehman, forward of Aston Villa has stolen the glances of locals and strangers by showing her spectacular figure and beauty wearing a swimsuit from the beach, revealing a different facet of her

“No competition, I only see myself”, he wrote Alisha In the publication where she showed her beautiful curves in a two-piece swimsuit, in the images you can see the player in profile showing off her rear, reaching more than a million likes and more than seven thousand comments where praise is not they made you wait.

Alisha Lehmann’s publication showing her figure/Photo: Instagram

Alisha Lehman has been characterized by sharing part of their daily life in social networks, where she has shown her beauty with different outfits, as well as in Aston Villa training sessions and matches, and recently showed her figure in a swimsuit, delighting her more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram.