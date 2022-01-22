Alexis Vega was singled out for causing a vehicle crash

Midtime Editorial

Alexis Vega, soccer player Chivas, was pointed out on social networks of having caused a car accident, because even though was not involved In the mishap, a Twitter user assured that it was his fault that another vehicle hit him.

According to the account of the user @Luisaguifay, the soccer player, who was trying to beat the vehicles that were in front, was the one that caused the car that was behind the affected person to hit him, because he did not let it beat him.

“The truck behind me and Alexis’s truck (I knew it was him until after the crash), were ‘throwing the car on top’. One who did not let pass and Alexis who hue… I wanted to go in and without turning on the turn signal. Right when taking the entrance, Alexis even wanted to beat me to the pass and he threw his truck at me I dodged it, but the one in the truck behind also accelerated and hit me,” said the user of the social network of the little blue bird.

“I knew it was Alexis Vega when he passed me because he lowered the glass to turn back and laugh that he got what he wanted (get in), and that the one who did not leave it collided with me, “he added.

Alexis Vega’s response

After the signal, the element of the Sacred Flock He used his account on the same social network to respond to the user who reported what happened. “Hahahaha, because of me? Make no mistake, it’s not my fault that they don’t know how to drive”answered Vega, who with that answer ended the conversation.